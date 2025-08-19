Home4k Blu-rayElio Now Streaming In Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD Coming Soon
Elio Now Streaming In Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD Coming Soon

Elio Disney teaser
Elio (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

Disney/Pixar’s Elio (2025) premiered in theaters on June 20, 2025, and is releasing soon on disc and digital.

The movie first arrives streaming in digital on platforms such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Movies Everywhere, and Prime Video on August 19, 2025. Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on Sept. 9, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray, Elio is presented in 2160p resolution at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio with High Dynamic Range in Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

  • Inside the Communverse: The World and Characters of ELIO
  • Out of this World: An Astro Q&A
  • Astronomic Art Class: “Ooooo” and “Glordon”
  • Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts
  • Galactic Gag Reel
  • Deleted Scenes

Elio on disc is priced $40.99 (Blu-ray/DVD/Dgiital) and $44.99 (4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Elio in Digital is priced $29.99 (Purchase) and $24..99 (Rent). Prime Video

Elio 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open
Elio (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Elio Blu-ray case
Elio (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Logline: Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

