Elio Now Streaming In Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD Coming Soon

Disney/Pixar’s Elio (2025) premiered in theaters on June 20, 2025, and is releasing soon on disc and digital.

The movie first arrives streaming in digital on platforms such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Movies Everywhere, and Prime Video on August 19, 2025. Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on Sept. 9, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray, Elio is presented in 2160p resolution at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio with High Dynamic Range in Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

Inside the Communverse: The World and Characters of ELIO

Out of this World: An Astro Q&A

Astronomic Art Class: “Ooooo” and “Glordon”

Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts

Galactic Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

Elio on disc is priced $40.99 (Blu-ray/DVD/Dgiital) and $44.99 (4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Elio in Digital is priced $29.99 (Purchase) and $24..99 (Rent). Prime Video

Logline: Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.