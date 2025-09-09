Home4k Blu-rayHBO's The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season Detailed On 4k...
HBO’s The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season Detailed On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, + Limited SteelBook

The Last of Us Season 2 4k SteelBook front
The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season 4k SteelBook Amazon

The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season is releasing on September 23, 2025 on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical media editions include a limited edition SteelBook from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

[Update: The Last of Us has been renewed for a third season on HBO Max.]

Warner Bros. has detailed the disc releases of The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, which include two never-before-seen featurettes, character profiles, the Making of the Last of Us featurettes, Welcome to Jackson Set Tour, plus more (see below).

Special Features

  • Ellie’s Ultimate Revenge – Join the cast and crew as we discover what is fueling Ellie’s revenge and the rage within. What lead her on this path? Who is Ellie as a person and what drives her? What is her current relationship with Joel? How does she feel after she witnesses Joel die? Who is Abby? How can she find her? What will she do when she finally does? All of these questions are explored in Ellie’s Ultimate Revenge.
  • Beneath the Surface: The Visual FX of The Last of Us – The Last of Us invites you behind the scenes with the award-winning teams who bring the show to life. Tour the prosthetic workshop and revisit the concept art that inspired the characters! See the pyro team bathe the infected stunt performers in flames. Go behind the scenes as the production prepares hundreds of background actors in hair and make up for their epic attack on Jackson. Learn how VFX and Costume teams worked together to help bring to life the spore-filled basement beneath Lakehill Hospital. Featuring interviews with cast and crew.
  • Growing the World of The Last of Us
  • Welcome to Jackson (Set Tour)
  • Joel’s Journey to Season 2
  • Ellie’s Journey to Season 2
  • Pedro and Bella Q&A
  • Battle of Jackson, Deconstructed
  • Open Book: Isabela Merced & Young Mazino
  • Mushroom Taste Test
  • Character Featurettes
    • Joel
    • Ellie
    • Abby
    • Dina
  • Making Of:
    • The Last of Us Episode #1
    • The Last of Us Episode #2
    • The Last of Us Episode #3
    • The Last of Us Episode #4
    • The Last of Us Episode #5
    • The Last of Us Episode #6
    • The Last of Us Episode #7

On 4k Blu-ray, The Last of Us is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10
at an aspect ratio of 1.78:1. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound. Optional subtitles are offered in English, French, and Spanish.

The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season is priced $52.69 (4k SteelBook), $46.99 (4k Blu-ray), $39.99 (Blu-ray), and $33.49 (DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

4k SteelBook

The Last of Us Season 2 4k SteelBook open
The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray

The Last of Us Season 2 4k front
The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray Amazon

Blu-ray

The Last of Us Season 2 Blu-ray
The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray Amazon

DVD

The Last of Us Season 2 DVD
The Last of Us: The Complete Second Season DVD Buy on Amazon

Description: Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zHPsmXCjB0


