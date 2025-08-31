James Bond Films Are Leaving MGM+

Screenshot

One would think if you have a subscription to MGM+ you would be able to watch all the James Bond films that were produced by MGM as part of your subscription plan. But that’s not the case, as we recently found out as least several Bond films are leaving the service soon, possibly on September 1.

Under the “Leaving Now” header on MGM+ we found Casino Royale (2006), Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldeneye, and Die Another Day. Oddly enough, Casino Royale was just added to the service. And, it’s possible other 007 titles we be leaving also.

Where will the movies go? There is a chance Prime Video will add them into their library of titles that stream free with a Prime membership, or, that the movies will be licensed out to another streaming service such as Netflix or HBO Max.

The exit of James Bond titles on MGM plus isn’t novel. Earlier this year, Bond films were removed from Amazon Prime and made available for rent or purchase (it should be noted that Amazon Studios has owned the entire James Bond franchise since 2022, and earlier this year gained creative control).

We wrote about this years ago when MGM launched with the entire James Bond franchise, only to lose a bunch of the titles to HBO Max and eventually most of the catalog.

It was also a surprise when Paramount+ dropped all their classic Star Trek franchise movies from the Paramount+ streaming service, which were licensed to HBO Max.

The only way to ensure you will have the movies you want these days is to purchase them on physical media such as 4k Blu-ray or Blu-ray. Discs will always play regardless of whether or not the film remains on a streamer or your Internet service is working.