Shudder 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition Includes 10 Iconic Horror Films

Shudder and AMC Network have compiled ten iconic films in a 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition. The Blu-ray box set arrives on Nov. 11, 2025 and includes over 15 hours of content plus special features.

The collection includes Terrified (2018), The Mortuary Collection (2019), The Dark and the Wicked (2020), Host (2020), Mad God (2021), V/H/S 94 (2021), Caveat (2022), Skinamarink (2023), Late Night with the Devil (2024), and In a Violent Nature (2024).

Shudder 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition has a list price of $135.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: A Decade of Fearless Horror: Celebrate 10 years of Shudder, the definitive brand in horror, with this exclusive collector’s edition featuring 10 of Shudder’s most iconic films.

