New Movies On Paramount+ & Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

This month Paramount+ added several new feature films including Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters starring Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton, Blade: Trinity starring Wesley Snipes, Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ryan Reynolds, I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Brick Mansions starring Paul Walker, and Halloween II (via Showtime).

In addition, the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming Paramount+. The new season debuted on July 17, 2025, and new episodes premiere every Thursday through Sept. 11, 2025. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, and Christina Chong. The series is based on Star Trek created by Gene Roddenberry.

