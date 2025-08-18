The Bad Guys 2 Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent Prime Video

When will The Bad Guys 2 be streaming, released on disc and in digital?

The Bad Guys 2 will be released early in digital formats for rent or purchase on August 19, 2025. The disc editions including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on October 7, 2025.

Bonus features with the purchase of disc or digital versions include the short film “Little Lies and Alibis,” making of extra “Double Jeopardy: The Making of Bad Guys 2,” featurettes “Sketching The Bad Girl Kitty” and Sketching the Bad Girls Doom

Bonus Features

Lowrider Chase

Crime Sisters

Bad Guys: Out of Line

Double Jeopardy: The Making of Bad Guys 2

Meet the Gang

Double Trouble: The Animals Behind The Bad Guys 2

Causing a Scene

Planning the Heist

Sketching The Bad Girl Kitty

Sketching the Bad Girls Doom

Feature Commentary

Trailers

4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

The Bad Guys 2 (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

The Bad Guys 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Trailer