When will The Bad Guys 2 be streaming, released on disc and in digital?
The Bad Guys 2 will be released early in digital formats for rent or purchase on August 19, 2025. The disc editions including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on October 7, 2025.
Bonus features with the purchase of disc or digital versions include the short film “Little Lies and Alibis,” making of extra “Double Jeopardy: The Making of Bad Guys 2,” featurettes “Sketching The Bad Girl Kitty” and Sketching the Bad Girls Doom
Bonus Features
- Lowrider Chase
- Crime Sisters
- Bad Guys: Out of Line
- Double Jeopardy: The Making of Bad Guys 2
- Meet the Gang
- Double Trouble: The Animals Behind The Bad Guys 2
- Causing a Scene
- Planning the Heist
- Sketching The Bad Girl Kitty
- Sketching the Bad Girls Doom
- Feature Commentary
- Trailers