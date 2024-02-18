HomeStreamingMGM PlusMGM+ Seems to Have Forgotten All About 4K, and James Bond
MGM PlusNews

MGM+ Seems to Have Forgotten All About 4K, and James Bond

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Goldeneye (1995) Pierce Brosnan movie still 1
Ursula Andress stars as Honey Ryder in Dr. No (1962)

When MGM+ launched a year ago (essentially a rebrand of Epix) promising a new premium streaming experience the service boasted most of the James Bond library. What’s more, the 007 titles were offered in 4k Ultra HD resolution (even though Bond films pre-Daniel Craig have never been officially released in 4k). 

But only weeks after launching, MGM+ lost a bunch of titles that went over to Max (formerly HBO Max) and eventually most of the Bond library. Now, only No Time To Die streams on MGM+. 

To make matters worse, 4k was phased out. No Time To Die (although available everywhere else in 4k) only streams in HD at best. The 3-season series Britannia was once offered in 4k (at least labeled 4k). And, Oliver Stone’s Platoon, upon launch noted as streaming in 4k, is now only in HD. 

MGM+ certainly has an exciting library of titles such as Interstellar, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Creed III, and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but none of those titles are offered in 4K.

It’s not surprising that MGM+ has given up on 4K as other streaming providers have essentially taken it away from longtime subscribers. For example, HBO subscribers can no longer get Max in 4K through a TV service provider. It must be purchased separately on Max.

Amazon Prime Video just recently removed Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos from their Ad-Free plan, forcing subscribers to pay an additional three dollars per month just to get the two Dolby specs.

But at this point, MGM+ is not selling any upgrade to their subscription plans to get 4K, they’re simply not offering it. In fact, the descriptions on tiles no longer even indicate video or audio specs.

This is extremely disappointing from a home theater perspective. TVs these days are built to show 4K or even 8K resolution, not 2K HD, which doesn’t contain enough data to have a native 4k presentation on a 4K screen. It’s just upscaling, and you all know how we feel about upscaling.

Previous article
New Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Feb. 20, 2024
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray feb 20 2024 b

New Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Feb. 20, 2024

HD Report - 0
Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray

Madame Web Up For Pre-Order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD...

HD Report - 0
K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) 4k UHD Collector's Edition

K-19: The Widowmaker starring Harrison Ford has been remastered in 4k...

HD Report - 0