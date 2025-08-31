Lost in Space Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Lost In Space (1998) 4k UHD Limited Edition Buy on A Amazon

Lost in Space (1988) has been restored from scans of the original camera negatives by Arrow Video and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. The movie is packaged in a single-disc edition with slipcover and reversible sleeve featuring gorgeous original artwork by Pye Parr (who also did the artwork for Arrow’s release of Critters).

Along with extra bonus material and audio commentary, the edition includes an illustrated collector’s booklet with new text by critic Neil Sinyard, articles from American Cinematographer, and an excerpt from the original production notes.

Lost in Space on 4k Blu-ray (Release Date: Sept. 2, 2025) is currently on sale for $24.99 (List: $49.95) from Amazon.

The 4k restoration of Lost in Space arrives just over a year after the movie was released in a Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory.

Presentation Specs

4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative by Arrow Films approved by director Stephen Hopkins

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Bonus Materials

Archive audio commentary with director Stephen Hopkins and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman

Archive audio commentary with visual effects supervisors Angus Bickerton and Lauren Ritchie, director of photography Peter Levy, editor Ray Lovejoy, and producer Carla Fry

A Space Odyssey, a newly filmed interview with director Stephen Hopkins

Lights in the Sky, a newly filmed interview with director of photography Peter Levy

A Journey Through Time, a newly filmed interview with producer and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman

Art of Space, a newly filmed interview with supervising art director Keith Pain

Crafting Reality, a newly filmed interview with Kenny Wilson, former mould shop supervisor at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop

Sound of Space, a newly filmed interview with sound mixer Simon Kaye and re-recording mixer Robin O’Donohue

Lost But Not Forgotten in Space, a new video essay by film critic Matt Donato

Deleted scenes

Building the Special Effects, an archival featurette with visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton and animatics supervisor Mac Wilson

The Future of Space Travel, an archival featurette exploring the film’s vision of the future

TV Years, a Q&A with the original cast of the TV series

Bloopers

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Pye Parr

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by critic Neil Sinyard, articles from American Cinematographer and an excerpt from the original production notes

Synopsis: The year is 2058. With Earth on the brink of collapse, the Robinson family is chosen to lead a critical mission to colonize a distant planet aboard the Jupiter 2 spacecraft. But the mission is sabotaged by the traitorous Dr. Zachary Smith, and the ship veers off course and plunges through a rift in space-time, leaving the Robinsons stranded in an unknown universe. Now lost in a hostile alien galaxy, the family must trek through treacherous environments, battle deadly creatures, and avoid Smith’s unpredictable schemes. As tensions rise and survival becomes uncertain, their greatest challenge may be holding together as a family.