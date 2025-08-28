When Will Lilo & Stitch Be Streaming On Disney+?

Lilo & Stitch (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

Want to know when Lilo & Stitch will be streaming? First off, let’s make sure we are talking about the 2025 live action remake of the movie and not the animated film from 2002 (which was just remastered in 4k!).

Lilo & Stitch was released for rent or purchase digital formats on July 22, 2025. The movie was then released in physical media formats on August 26, 22025, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD (plus, each Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy).

As far as streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, Lilo & Stitch will premiere on September 3, 2025. And, the movie will be available in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Lilo & Stitch (2025) 4k UHD SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Lilo & Stitch (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Logline: A lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family.