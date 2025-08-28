HomeStreamingDisney+When Will Lilo & Stitch Be Streaming On Disney+?
NewsStreamingDisney+

When Will Lilo & Stitch Be Streaming On Disney+?

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Lilo & Stitch (2025) digital poster
Lilo & Stitch (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

Want to know when Lilo & Stitch will be streaming? First off, let’s make sure we are talking about the 2025 live action remake of the movie and not the animated film from 2002 (which was just remastered in 4k!).

Lilo & Stitch was released for rent or purchase digital formats on July 22, 2025. The movie was then released in physical media formats on August 26, 22025, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD (plus, each Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy).

As far as streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, Lilo & Stitch will premiere on September 3, 2025. And, the movie will be available in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Lilo & Stitch (2025) 4k UHD SteelBook
Lilo & Stitch (2025) 4k UHD SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Lilo & Stitch (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Lilo & Stitch (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Logline: A lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family.

Previous article
Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Edition Is Up For Pre-Order
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Five Nights at Freddys – Ultimate Collectors Edition open

Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Edition Is Up For Pre-Order

HD Report - 0
Eyes Wide Shut 1999 4k UHD Criterion

Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut Finally Gets A 4k Restoration With...

HD Report - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-blu-ray-digital-aug-26-2025

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Karate Kid: Legends, Twisters...

HD Report - 0