Paramount+ Drops Classic Franchise Star Trek Films

A search for “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” on Paramount+ now comes up short.

Paramount+ has dropped a number of classic Star Trek movies from the streaming service, much to the chagrin of franchise fans all over the world.

The Paramount+ streaming service has dropped several Star Trek movies from its library. Some of the movies were even offered in 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos, after being remastered for physical media formats including 4K Blu-ray and new Blu-ray presentations.

Social media has erupted with complaints about the service dropping its own studio titles from Paramount+. The Paramount+ Help account on X responded to some customers, but subsequent posts seem to have been deleted that criticize the service for its actions.

The removal of ten movies from the Star Trek Original Motion Picture and Star Trek The Next Generation series has also prompted bragging rights from #physicalmedia owners who proudly display photos from their vast Star Trek disc collections.

The removal brings into question why a streaming service such as Paramount+ would remove its own studio titles from its own library? Clearly, the streaming rights have been sold to another company for what would conceivably be a large fee. But this does not look well for Paramount+, the service that posted the Star Trek franchise as its flagship content.

Granted, Paramount+ still has close to a thousand episodes from the TV series that started in the 1960s. The service still streams episodes of The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, Strange New Worlds, and Picard, as well as shorts and the animated series Lower Decks.

But the loss of franchise classics would seem almost an embarrassment for the streaming service that is trying to compete with the likes of Netflix. We’ll be following up to see where those titles go and hopefully, you’ll have a subscription to watch the cherished Star Trek movies somewhere else. Update: The classic Star Trek films have moved to Max.

List of Star Trek Movies Removed from Paramount+

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

