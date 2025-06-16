Flow Is Slated For Release On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & DVD, See Details & Special Features

Flow (2024) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Buy on Amazon

We’ve been waiting for a physical media release of Gints Zilbalodis’ Oscar-winning animated feature Flow (2024), and Criterion has finally confirmed a September 23, 2025 date for the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The 3-disc (4k Blu-ray) and 2-disc editions (Blu-ray and DVD) of Flow include bonus features such as new audio commentary, a full feature-length audio commentary from Director Gints Zilbalodis, new interviews, an unused-shot reel, and more (see details below).

All three formats also include a copy of Away (2019) from a newly approved 4k digital master. The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray edition includes Away on both 4k UHD and HD BD.

Flow is priced $39.79 (4k Blu-ray), $31.11 (Blu-ray), and $29.98 (DVD) on Amazon.

Special Features

4K digital transfer, with 7.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, approved by director Gints Zilbalodis

4K digital master of Away (2019), Zilbalodis’s debut feature

One 4K UHD disc of Flow and Away and two Blu-rays with Flow, Away, and the special features

New audio commentary featuring Zilbalodis

Full feature-length animatic

New interviews with Zilbalodis and cowriter-coproducer Matīss Kaža

Dream Cat (2025), a making-of documentary produced for Latvian Television

Aqua (2012) and Priorities (2014), short films by Zilbalodis with new commentaries by the director

Unused-shot reel, with new commentary by Zilbalodis

Trailers, TV spots, and proof-of-concept teasers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by critic Nicolas Rapold and collectible stickers



Cover image by Gints Zilbalodis. Flow logo by Paula Bobrova and Pēteris Tenisons.

Flow was previously released for rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD on January 7, 2025.