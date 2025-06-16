Home4k Blu-rayFlow Is Slated For Release On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & DVD, See...
Flow Is Slated For Release On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & DVD, See Details & Special Features

Flow (2024) 4k UHD Criterion
Flow (2024) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Buy on Amazon

We’ve been waiting for a physical media release of Gints Zilbalodis’ Oscar-winning animated feature Flow (2024), and Criterion has finally confirmed a September 23, 2025 date for the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The 3-disc (4k Blu-ray) and 2-disc editions (Blu-ray and DVD) of Flow include bonus features such as new audio commentary, a full feature-length audio commentary from Director Gints Zilbalodis, new interviews, an unused-shot reel, and more (see details below).

All three formats also include a copy of Away (2019) from a newly approved 4k digital master. The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray edition includes Away on both 4k UHD and HD BD.

Flow is priced $39.79 (4k Blu-ray), $31.11 (Blu-ray), and $29.98 (DVD) on Amazon

Special Features

  • 4K digital transfer, with 7.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, approved by director Gints Zilbalodis
  • 4K digital master of Away (2019), Zilbalodis’s debut feature
  • One 4K UHD disc of Flow and Away and two Blu-rays with Flow, Away, and the special features
  • New audio commentary featuring Zilbalodis
  • Full feature-length animatic
  • New interviews with Zilbalodis and cowriter-coproducer Matīss Kaža
  • Dream Cat (2025), a making-of documentary produced for Latvian Television
  • Aqua (2012) and Priorities (2014), short films by Zilbalodis with new commentaries by the director
  • Unused-shot reel, with new commentary by Zilbalodis
  • Trailers, TV spots, and proof-of-concept teasers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Nicolas Rapold and collectible stickers

    Cover image by Gints Zilbalodis. Flow logo by Paula Bobrova and Pēteris Tenisons.

Flow was previously released for rent or purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD on January 7, 2025. 

Previous article
How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, Plus A Collectible Limited Edition SteelBook
