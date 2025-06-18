Early Prime Deal: Get a 65″ QLED 4k Fire TV w/Dolby Vision For Only $449

Amazon Fire TV 65 Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV Buy on Amazon

Here’s an early Prime Day Deal that’s hard to beat. The 65″ Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision HDR is only $449. That’s a huge 38% discount off the list price of $719 and only available for a limited time at that price.

The Omni QLED Series features Fire TV Ambient Experience, local dimming, hands-free with Alexa voice control, and Advanced HDR that supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+/HDR10 and HLG High Dynamic Range specs.

Product Features

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

Bolder contrast – Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 80 individual zones enhancing contrast.

Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Subscription fees may apply.

Hands-free TV with Alexa – With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.

Build your home theater – With Alexa Home Theater you can wirelessly pair Echo speakers using the Alexa app, or connect a soundbar or an AV receiver.

Connect all your devices – Use the 4 HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. The HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with privacy protections and controls, including a switch that electronically disconnects the microphones.

