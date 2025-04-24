Jurassic Park Trilogy Packaged In Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook

The first three Jurassic Park franchise films have been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 3-disc edition arrives on June 17, 2025 and includes codes to redeem digital copies of each film in 4k UHD, as well as the bonus on each disc (see below).
The trilogy includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III, all presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtracks are offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.
The Jurassic Park Trilogy is priced $64.98 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Bonus Content
Disc 1 – Jurassic Park:
- Includes a digital copy of Jurassic Park Trilogy (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of a New Era
- Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory
- Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution
- Archival Featurettes
- Behind the Scenes
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 2 – The Lost World: Jurassic Park:
- Deleted Scenes
- Return to Jurassic Park: Finding The Lost World
- Return to Jurassic Park: Something Survived
- Archival Featurettes
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 3 – Jurassic Park III:
- Return to Jurassic Park: The Third Adventure
- Archival Featurettes
- Behind the Scenes
- Theatrical Trailer
- Feature Commentary with Special Effects Team
Experience one of the biggest movie trilogies of all time like never before with the Jurassic Park Trilogy! “You won’t believe your eyes” (Rolling Stone) when dinosaurs once again roam the Earth in an amazing theme park on a remote island. From Academy Award®-winning director Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park) and Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III), the action-packed adventures find man up against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking filmmaking that has been hailed as “a triumph of special effects artistry” (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic trilogy is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making.