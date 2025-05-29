Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series Compiles 12 Seasons, 4 Movies, Plus Bonus Material

Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series compiles 12 seasons of the hit show that ran on CBS from 1984 – 1996 on HD Blu-ray Disc. The 32-disc box set from Universal, arriving June 17, 2025, also includes 4 TV movies and extra bonus material.

Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $140.99 (List: $149.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: Angela Lansbury stars as Jessica Fletcher in one of the longest-running and most beloved TV series of all-time, Murder, She Wrote. Set in Cabot Cove, Maine, Jessica is a mystery writer and amateur detective who is quick to outwit both criminals and the police when it comes to solving a murder. Winner of 4 Golden Globes and nominated for 12 consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Actress in a Drama, the series showcases unforgettable guest stars including Tom Bosely, George Clooney, Shirley Jones, Courteney Cox, Leslie Nielsen, Mickey Rooney, Tom Selleck, John Amos, Dorothy Lamour, Cyd Charrise and many more. In Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series, help Jessica get to the bottom of every crime she encounters in this completely remastered collection featuring all 264 episodes, 4 TV movies, and bonus features.