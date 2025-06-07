Classic James Bond In 4k, Drop, Dexter Original Sin, & More New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Tues., June 10

It’s a great week for new home media releases! This week you can pick up classic James Bond films on 4k Blu-ray for the first time! The Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection presents all films in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for the first time, packaged in a standard plastic-case edition and Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case.
Also on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, Swordfish (2001) starring John Travolta, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, and Don Cheadle hits stores in a limited edition from Arrow Video. The Dead Zone (1983) re-releases on 4k Blu-ray, this time in an Amazon Exclusive SteelBook with a presentation derived from a 2023 transfer of the original camera negatives.
On Blu-ray, Dexter: Original Sin – Season One arrives on Blu-ray in a standard and Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The Elizabeth Taylor-4 Film Collection and Clark Gable-4 Film Collection compiles four of each actor’s most memorable film performances under the Warner Archive label. And, The Friend (2025) releases on disc from Bleeker Street/Decal. And,
New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 10, 2025
Digital
- 11 Rebels (2025) pending
- A Costa Rican Wedding (2024)
- Bleeding (2024) Prime Video NEW
- Clown in a Corn Field (2025) Prime Video NEW
- Misericordia (2024) Prime Video NEW
- My Argentine Heart (2025)
- Serpentine Pink (2025) pending Prime Video NEW
4k Blu-ray
- 11 Rebels (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW
- A Working Man (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon MGM Studios Amazon NEW
- Air America (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Dr. Jekyll and the Werewolf (1972) Mondo Macabro Amazon
- Drop (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW
- Gwen And The Book Of Sand (1985) Standard Edition Crocodile Amazon NEW
- Lord of Illusions (1995) 1x BD-100 Collector’s Edition Shout Amazon NEW
- James Bond Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection Amazon NEW
- James Bond Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon NEW
- Swordfish (2000) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon | Walmart NEW
- The Dead Zone (1983) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW
- The Return of the Living Dead (1995) 4k UHD/BD x2 SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
- The Wiz (1978) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- When Titans Ruled The Earth: Clash Of The Titans & Wrath Of The Titans Arrow Amazon
HD Blu-ray
- 11 Rebels (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW
- A Working Man (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon MGM Studios Amazon NEW
- Air America (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Audie Murphy Collection [V Walk the Proud Land, Seven Ways from Sundown, Bullet for a Badman] Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Borderline (2025) Magnolia Amazon NEW
- Career Opportunities (1991) Special Edition Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Clark Gable-4 Film Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW
- Dandadan: Season One GKids Amazon NEW
- Drop (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW
- Dexter: Original Sin Paramount Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Elizabeth Taylor-4 Film Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW
- Gwen And The Book Of Sand (1985) Standard Edition Crocodile Amazon NEW
- In the Lost Lands (2025) Vertical Amazon NEW
- J-Horror Rising [Shikoku, Isola: Multiple Personality Girl, Inugami, St John’s Wort, Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman, Persona, Noroi: The Curse] Arrow Amazon NEW
- Murder by Decree (1979) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Swordfish (2001) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Terminus (2015) MVD Amazon NEW
- The Dead Zone (1983) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW
- The Friend (2025) Decal Amazon NEW
- The Picture of Dorian Gray (2023) Leomark Amazon NEW
- The Pusher (1960) MGM Amazon NEW
- The Return of the Living Dead (1995) 4k UHD/BD x2 SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
- The Wedding Banquet (2025) Decal Amazon NEW
- The Wiz (1978) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.