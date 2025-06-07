Home4k Blu-rayClassic James Bond In 4k, Drop, Dexter Original Sin, & More New...
Classic James Bond In 4k, Drop, Dexter Original Sin, & More New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Tues., June 10

It’s a great week for new home media releases! This week you can pick up classic James Bond films on 4k Blu-ray for the first time! The Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection presents all films in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for the first time, packaged in a standard plastic-case edition and Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case.

Also on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, Swordfish (2001) starring John Travolta, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, and Don Cheadle hits stores in a limited edition from Arrow Video. The Dead Zone (1983) re-releases on 4k Blu-ray, this time in an Amazon Exclusive SteelBook with a presentation derived from a 2023 transfer of the original camera negatives.

On Blu-ray, Dexter: Original Sin – Season One arrives on Blu-ray in a standard and Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The Elizabeth Taylor-4 Film Collection and Clark Gable-4 Film Collection compiles four of each actor’s most memorable film performances under the Warner Archive label. And, The Friend (2025) releases on disc from Bleeker Street/Decal. And,

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 10, 2025

Digital

  • 11 Rebels (2025) pending
  • A Costa Rican Wedding (2024)
  • Bleeding (2024) Prime Video NEW
  • Clown in a Corn Field (2025) Prime Video NEW
  • Misericordia (2024) Prime Video NEW
  • My Argentine Heart (2025)
  • Serpentine Pink (2025) pending Prime Video NEW

4k Blu-ray

  • 11 Rebels (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW
  • A Working Man (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon MGM Studios Amazon NEW
  • Air America (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Dr. Jekyll and the Werewolf (1972) Mondo Macabro Amazon
  • Drop (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW
  • Gwen And The Book Of Sand (1985) Standard Edition Crocodile Amazon NEW
  • Lord of Illusions (1995) 1x BD-100 Collector’s Edition Shout Amazon NEW
  • James Bond Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection Amazon NEW  
  • James Bond Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon NEW
  • Swordfish (2000) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • The Dead Zone (1983) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW
  • The Return of the Living Dead (1995) 4k UHD/BD x2 SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
  • The Wiz (1978) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • When Titans Ruled The Earth: Clash Of The Titans & Wrath Of The Titans Arrow Amazon

HD Blu-ray

  • 11 Rebels (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW
  • A Working Man (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon MGM Studios Amazon NEW
  • Air America (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Audie Murphy Collection [V Walk the Proud Land, Seven Ways from Sundown, Bullet for a Badman] Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Borderline (2025) Magnolia Amazon NEW
  • Career Opportunities (1991) Special Edition Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Clark Gable-4 Film Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW
  • Dandadan: Season One GKids Amazon NEW
  • Drop (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW  
  • Dexter: Original Sin Paramount Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Elizabeth Taylor-4 Film Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW
  • Gwen And The Book Of Sand (1985) Standard Edition Crocodile Amazon NEW
  • In the Lost Lands (2025) Vertical Amazon NEW
  • J-Horror Rising [Shikoku, Isola: Multiple Personality Girl, Inugami, St John’s Wort, Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman, Persona, Noroi: The Curse] Arrow Amazon NEW
  • Murder by Decree (1979) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Swordfish (2001) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Terminus (2015) MVD Amazon NEW
  • The Dead Zone (1983) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW
  • The Friend (2025) Decal Amazon NEW
  • The Picture of Dorian Gray (2023) Leomark Amazon NEW
  • The Pusher (1960) MGM Amazon NEW
  • The Return of the Living Dead (1995) 4k UHD/BD x2 SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
  • The Wedding Banquet (2025) Decal Amazon NEW
  • The Wiz (1978) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

