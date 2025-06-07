Classic James Bond In 4k, Drop, Dexter Original Sin, & More New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Tues., June 10

It’s a great week for new home media releases! This week you can pick up classic James Bond films on 4k Blu-ray for the first time! The Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection presents all films in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for the first time, packaged in a standard plastic-case edition and Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case.

Also on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, Swordfish (2001) starring John Travolta, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, and Don Cheadle hits stores in a limited edition from Arrow Video. The Dead Zone (1983) re-releases on 4k Blu-ray, this time in an Amazon Exclusive SteelBook with a presentation derived from a 2023 transfer of the original camera negatives.

On Blu-ray, Dexter: Original Sin – Season One arrives on Blu-ray in a standard and Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The Elizabeth Taylor-4 Film Collection and Clark Gable-4 Film Collection compiles four of each actor’s most memorable film performances under the Warner Archive label. And, The Friend (2025) releases on disc from Bleeker Street/Decal. And,

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 10, 2025

Digital

11 Rebels (2025) pending

pending A Costa Rican Wedding (2024)

Bleeding (2024) Prime Video NEW

Prime Video Clown in a Corn Field (2025) Prime Video NEW

Prime Video Misericordia (2024) Prime Video NEW

Prime Video My Argentine Heart (2025)

Serpentine Pink (2025) pending Prime Video NEW

4k Blu-ray

11 Rebels (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW

Well Go USA Amazon A Working Man (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon MGM Studios Amazon NEW

4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon MGM Studios Amazon Air America (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Dr. Jekyll and the Werewolf (1972) Mondo Macabro Amazon

Mondo Macabro Amazon Drop (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon Gwen And The Book Of Sand (1985) Standard Edition Crocodile Amazon NEW

Standard Edition Crocodile Amazon Lord of Illusions (1995) 1x BD-100 Collector’s Edition Shout Amazon NEW

1x BD-100 Collector’s Edition Shout Amazon James Bond Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection Amazon NEW

Amazon James Bond Sean Connery 6-Movie Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon NEW

Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Swordfish (2000) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon | Walmart NEW

Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon | Walmart The Dead Zone (1983) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive The Return of the Living Dead (1995) 4k UHD/BD x2 SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD x2 SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Wiz (1978) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon When Titans Ruled The Earth: Clash Of The Titans & Wrath Of The Titans Arrow Amazon

HD Blu-ray

11 Rebels (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW

Well Go USA Amazon A Working Man (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon MGM Studios Amazon NEW

Blu-ray/Digital Amazon MGM Studios Amazon Air America (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Audie Murphy Collection [V Walk the Proud Land, Seven Ways from Sundown, Bullet for a Badman] Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

[V Walk the Proud Land, Seven Ways from Sundown, Bullet for a Badman] Kino Lorber Amazon Borderline (2025) Magnolia Amazon NEW

Magnolia Amazon Career Opportunities (1991) Special Edition Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

Special Edition Kino Lorber Amazon Clark Gable-4 Film Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW

Warner Archive Amazon Dandadan: Season One GKids Amazon NEW

GKids Amazon Drop (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW

Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon Dexter: Original Sin Paramount Amazon | Walmart NEW

Paramount Amazon | Walmart Elizabeth Taylor-4 Film Collection Warner Archive Amazon NEW

Warner Archive Amazon Gwen And The Book Of Sand (1985) Standard Edition Crocodile Amazon NEW

Standard Edition Crocodile Amazon In the Lost Lands (2025) Vertical Amazon NEW

Vertical Amazon J-Horror Rising [Shikoku, Isola: Multiple Personality Girl, Inugami, St John’s Wort, Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman, Persona, Noroi: The Curse] Arrow Amazon NEW

[Shikoku, Isola: Multiple Personality Girl, Inugami, St John’s Wort, Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman, Persona, Noroi: The Curse] Arrow Amazon Murder by Decree (1979) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

Kino Lorber Amazon Swordfish (2001) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon | Walmart Terminus (2015) MVD Amazon NEW

MVD Amazon The Dead Zone (1983) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive The Friend (2025) Decal Amazon NEW

Decal Amazon The Picture of Dorian Gray (2023) Leomark Amazon NEW

Leomark Amazon The Pusher (1960) MGM Amazon NEW

MGM Amazon The Return of the Living Dead (1995) 4k UHD/BD x2 SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD x2 SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Wedding Banquet (2025) Decal Amazon NEW

Decal Amazon The Wiz (1978) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.