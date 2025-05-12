Home4k Blu-rayA Minecraft Movie, Black Bag, Captain America Brave New World, Mickey 17...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHD

A Minecraft Movie, Black Bag, Captain America Brave New World, Mickey 17 & More Releases This Week

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Captain-America-Brave-New-World-4k-UHD
A Minecraft Movie digital poster
Mickey 17 DVD
Version 1.0.0
Dune Prophecy- The Complete First Season Blu-ray
Black Bag (2025) Blu-ray Collector's Edition
Black Bag (2025) Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
Better Man 4k UHD Amazon Exclusive
Landman Season One Blu-ray
Mad Max 5-Film Collection 4k UHD Digital

It’s the second week in May, 2025 and there are plenty of new home media releases to choose from. Let’s start with A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black streaming in Digital formats including 4k UHD. Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World arrives in disc formats including a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. Steven Soderbergh’s  critically-acclaimed espionage thriller Black Bag gets a Blu-ray and DVD release. The Mad Max 5-Film Collection arrives in a standard edition and includes Black and Chrome versions of ‘Fury Road’ and ‘Furiosa.’ Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Twilight) arrives in physical media formats included a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. And, Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season is now available on disc. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, May 13, 2025

Digital

A Minecraft Movie digital poster
A Minecraft Movie (2025) [Bonus X-Ray Edition] Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

Captain-America-Brave-New-World-4k-UHD
Captain America: Brave New World (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon
  • Better Man (2024) Paramount Presents #48 Amazon Exclusive NEW! 
  • Black Bag (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW! 
  • Captain America: Brave New World (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook SPHE Amazon NEW!
  • Captain America: Brave New World (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SPHE Amazon NEW! 
  • Demolition Man (1993) 2 Cuts Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW! 
  • Mad Max 5-Film Collection Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • Mickey 17 (2025) 4k Blu-ray Warner Bros. Amazon NEW! 
  • Mickey 17 (2025) 2-disc 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW!
  • The Andromeda Strain (1971) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • Vice Squad (1982) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc edition Kino Lorber Amazon NEW! 
  • Wanted (2008) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Walmart Exclusive NEW!

Blu-ray

Dune Prophecy- The Complete First Season Blu-ray
Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season Buy on Amazon
  • Better Man (2024) Amazon | Walmart NEW 
  • Black Bag (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW  
  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025) Universal Amazon NEW
  • Captain America: Brave New World (2025) Blu-ray/Digital SPHE Amazon 
  • Captain America: Brave New World (2025) Blu-ray/Digital “O-Sleeve” SPHE Walmart Exclusive NEW 
  • Crack in the World (1965) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Demolition Man (1993) 2 Cuts Arrow Video Amazon 
  • Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW 
  • Landman – Season One 3-discs Paramount Amazon NEW 
  • Masters of the Universe: Revelation/Revolution SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Mickey 17 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW 
  • Pete Walker Crime Collection #29 Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Broom 666 / Room 999 Janus Collection Amazon NEW
  • Striking Rescue (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW
  • The End (2024) Decal NEON Amazon NEW
  • The House of Clocks (1989) Amazon NEW
  • The House of Lost Souls (1989) Amazon NEW
  • The House of Witchcraft (1989) Amazon NEW
  • The Sweet House of Horrors (1989) Amazon NEW
  • The Wind Will Carry Us (1999) Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Vice Squad (1982) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc editon Kino Lorber Amazon NEW 
  • Wanted (2008) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Walmart Exclusive NEW

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
JohnWick Doc “Wick is Pain” is now Available Streaming in Digital
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy!

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy!

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
John Wick franchise documentary "Wick is Pain"

JohnWick Doc “Wick is Pain” is now Available Streaming in Digital

HD Report - 0
Batman 4K Film Collection open

Warner Bros. Batman 4-Film Collection On 4k/Blu-ray Is 34% Off

DealFinder - 0
Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy Is Available On 4k Blu-ray &...

HD Report - 0