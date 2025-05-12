A Minecraft Movie, Black Bag, Captain America Brave New World, Mickey 17 & More Releases This Week

It’s the second week in May, 2025 and there are plenty of new home media releases to choose from. Let’s start with A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black streaming in Digital formats including 4k UHD. Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World arrives in disc formats including a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. Steven Soderbergh’s critically-acclaimed espionage thriller Black Bag gets a Blu-ray and DVD release. The Mad Max 5-Film Collection arrives in a standard edition and includes Black and Chrome versions of ‘Fury Road’ and ‘Furiosa.’ Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Twilight) arrives in physical media formats included a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. And, Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season is now available on disc. See more new releases below with links to purchase.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, May 13, 2025
Digital
- A Minecraft Movie (2025) [Bonus X-Ray Edition] Prime Video NEW!
- Meme Gods (2025) Prime Video NEW!
- Snow White (2025) Prime Video NEW!
- The Featherweight (2024) Prime Video NEW!
- The Wedding Banquet (2025) Prime Video NEW!
4k Blu-ray
- Better Man (2024) Paramount Presents #48 Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- Black Bag (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW!
- Captain America: Brave New World (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook SPHE Amazon NEW!
- Captain America: Brave New World (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SPHE Amazon NEW!
- Demolition Man (1993) 2 Cuts Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW!
- Mad Max 5-Film Collection Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- Mickey 17 (2025) 4k Blu-ray Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- Mickey 17 (2025) 2-disc 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW!
- The Andromeda Strain (1971) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- Vice Squad (1982) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc edition Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Wanted (2008) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Walmart Exclusive NEW!
Blu-ray
- Better Man (2024) Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Black Bag (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025) Universal Amazon NEW
- Captain America: Brave New World (2025) Blu-ray/Digital SPHE Amazon
- Captain America: Brave New World (2025) Blu-ray/Digital “O-Sleeve” SPHE Walmart Exclusive NEW
- Crack in the World (1965) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Demolition Man (1993) 2 Cuts Arrow Video Amazon
- Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Landman – Season One 3-discs Paramount Amazon NEW
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation/Revolution SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Mickey 17 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Pete Walker Crime Collection #29 Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Broom 666 / Room 999 Janus Collection Amazon NEW
- Striking Rescue (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW
- The End (2024) Decal NEON Amazon NEW
- The House of Clocks (1989) Amazon NEW
- The House of Lost Souls (1989) Amazon NEW
- The House of Witchcraft (1989) Amazon NEW
- The Sweet House of Horrors (1989) Amazon NEW
- The Wind Will Carry Us (1999) Criterion Amazon NEW
- Vice Squad (1982) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc editon Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Wanted (2008) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Walmart Exclusive NEW
