A Minecraft Movie, Black Bag, Captain America Brave New World, Mickey 17 & More Releases This Week

It’s the second week in May, 2025 and there are plenty of new home media releases to choose from. Let’s start with A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black streaming in Digital formats including 4k UHD. Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World arrives in disc formats including a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. Steven Soderbergh’s critically-acclaimed espionage thriller Black Bag gets a Blu-ray and DVD release. The Mad Max 5-Film Collection arrives in a standard edition and includes Black and Chrome versions of ‘Fury Road’ and ‘Furiosa.’ Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Twilight) arrives in physical media formats included a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. And, Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season is now available on disc. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, May 13, 2025

Digital

A Minecraft Movie (2025) [Bonus X-Ray Edition] Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

Captain America: Brave New World (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon

Better Man (2024) Paramount Presents #48 Amazon Exclusive NEW!

Paramount Presents #48 Amazon Exclusive Black Bag (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon Captain America: Brave New World (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook SPHE Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook SPHE Amazon Captain America: Brave New World (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SPHE Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SPHE Amazon Demolition Man (1993) 2 Cuts Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

2 Cuts Arrow Video Amazon Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW!

Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart Mad Max 5-Film Collection Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

Warner Bros. Amazon Mickey 17 (2025) 4k Blu-ray Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray Warner Bros. Amazon Mickey 17 (2025) 2-disc 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW!

2-disc 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart The Andromeda Strain (1971) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon Vice Squad (1982) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc edition Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 3-disc edition Kino Lorber Amazon Wanted (2008) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Walmart Exclusive NEW!

Blu-ray

Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season Buy on Amazon

Better Man (2024) Amazon | Walmart NEW

Amazon | Walmart Black Bag (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW

Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025) Universal Amazon NEW

Universal Amazon Captain America: Brave New World (2025) Blu-ray/Digital SPHE Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital SPHE Amazon Captain America: Brave New World (2025) Blu-ray/Digital “O-Sleeve” SPHE Walmart Exclusive NEW

Blu-ray/Digital “O-Sleeve” SPHE Walmart Exclusive Crack in the World (1965) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

Kino Lorber Amazon Demolition Man (1993) 2 Cuts Arrow Video Amazon

2 Cuts Arrow Video Amazon Dune: Prophecy – The Complete First Season Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW

Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart Landman – Season One 3-discs Paramount Amazon NEW

3-discs Paramount Amazon Masters of the Universe: Revelation/Revolution SteelBook Amazon NEW

SteelBook Amazon Mickey 17 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW

Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart Pete Walker Crime Collection #29 Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

Kino Lorber Amazon Broom 666 / Room 999 Janus Collection Amazon NEW

Janus Collection Amazon Striking Rescue (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW

Well Go USA Amazon The End (2024) Decal NEON Amazon NEW

Decal NEON Amazon The House of Clocks (1989) Amazon NEW

Amazon The House of Lost Souls (1989) Amazon NEW

Amazon The House of Witchcraft (1989) Amazon NEW

Amazon The Sweet House of Horrors (1989) Amazon NEW

Amazon The Wind Will Carry Us (1999) Criterion Amazon NEW

Criterion Amazon Vice Squad (1982) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc editon Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD 3-disc editon Kino Lorber Amazon Wanted (2008) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Studios Walmart Exclusive NEW

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.