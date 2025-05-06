Lilo & Stitch 4k, Gladiator 2-Movie SteelBook, Star Trek 10-Film Collection, Warfare, & More New Releases

Version 1.0.0

Here is what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital for the week of Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Disney’s animated feature Lilo & Stitch (2002) is finally available in 4k. Star Trek: 10-Movie Collection arrives on Blu-ray Disc and includes Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition from a 4k remaster done in 2022. Gladiator/Gladiator II 2-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook has been packaged by Paramount. And, A24’s Warfare (Prime Video) has released early in digital formats including 4k UHD. See more releases below with links to Amazon and other retailers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases May 6, 2025

Digital

Sneaks (2025) Prime Video NEW

Prime Video The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025) Prime Video NEW

Prime Video The Luckiest Man in America (2025) Prime Video NEW

Prime Video Warfare (2025) Prime Video NEW

4k Blu-ray

Gladiator 2-Movie Collection 6-Disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW

6-Disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive In the Heat of the Night (1967) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon | Walmart Lilo & Stitch (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition SPHE Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition SPHE Amazon | Walmart The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon What Lies Beneath (2000) 25th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

Blu-ray

Falling in Love (1984) Fun City Amazon NEW

Fun City Amazon Gladiator 2-Movie Collection 6-Disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW

6-Disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive I’m Beginning to See the Light (2025) Gravitas Amazon NEW

Gravitas Amazon In the Heat of the Night (1967) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon | Walmart Lilo & Stitch (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition SPHE Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition SPHE Amazon | Walmart Star Trek: 10-Film Collection Blu-ray/Digital Paramount Amazon | Walmart NEW

Blu-ray/Digital Paramount Amazon | Walmart The Empire (2024) Kino Lorber Amazon

Kino Lorber Amazon The Seed of the Sacred Fig (2024) Amazon NEW

Amazon The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Ultraman Trigger: Complete Series + Movie Amazon NEW

Amazon What Lies Beneath (2000) 25th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

