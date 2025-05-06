Home4k Blu-rayLilo & Stitch 4k, Gladiator 2-Movie SteelBook, Star Trek 10-Film Collection, Warfare,...
Lilo & Stitch 4k, Gladiator 2-Movie SteelBook, Star Trek 10-Film Collection, Warfare, & More New Releases

Here is what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital for the week of Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Disney’s animated feature Lilo & Stitch (2002) is finally available in 4k. Star Trek: 10-Movie Collection arrives on Blu-ray Disc and includes Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition from a 4k remaster done in 2022. Gladiator/Gladiator II 2-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook has been packaged by Paramount. And, A24’s Warfare (Prime Video) has released early in digital formats including 4k UHD. See more releases below with links to Amazon and other retailers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases May 6, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

  • Gladiator 2-Movie Collection 6-Disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW
  • In the Heat of the Night (1967) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Lilo & Stitch (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition SPHE Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • What Lies Beneath (2000) 25th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

Blu-ray

  • Falling in Love (1984) Fun City Amazon NEW
  • Gladiator 2-Movie Collection 6-Disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW
  • I’m Beginning to See the Light (2025) Gravitas Amazon NEW
  • In the Heat of the Night (1967) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Lilo & Stitch (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition SPHE Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Star Trek: 10-Film Collection Blu-ray/Digital Paramount Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • The Empire (2024) Kino Lorber Amazon
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig (2024) Amazon NEW
  • The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Ultraman Trigger: Complete Series + Movie Amazon NEW
  • What Lies Beneath (2000) 25th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

