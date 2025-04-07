Mickey 17 Release Dates & Details On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD

Mickey 17 (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video NEW!

Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 (2025) starring Robert Pattinson released in US theaters on March 7, 2025, and will soon be available for viewing at home on disc and digital.

The movie first arrives in Digital formats including 4k UHD on April 8, 2025, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook on May 13, 2025, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

On 4k Blu-ray, Mickey 17 is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Behind the Lens: Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, Mickey 17: A World Reimagined, The Faces of Niflheim, and Theatrical Trailers. A digital code is also provided with all Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions.

Disc Editions

Special Features

Behind the Lens: Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17

Mickey 17: A World Reimagined

The Faces of Niflheim

Theatrical Trailers

