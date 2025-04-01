Black Bag Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Black Bag (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag (2025) starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett premiered in US theaters on March 14, 2025 and is releasing soon on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD on April 1, 2025.

Disc formats, including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD will arrive on May 13, 2025. Each Collector’s Edition from Universal includes the bonus features The Company of Talent, Designing Black Bag, and deleted scenes (see details below).

The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition provides a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes also includes a Digital Copy. Subtitles are provided in English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

On disc, Black Bag (2025) is priced $22.95 on Blu-ray, $29.95 on 4k Blu-ray (expected) and $17.95 (DVD) on Amazon.

In digital formats, Black Bag can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99 from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

Bonus Features

The Company of Talent – In the world of spies, there are no small players. Join the ensemble cast and learn about their distinct character motivations, secrets, and overall creative approach to bringing each role to life under the direction of Steven Soderbergh.

Designing BLACK BAG – Enter the world of espionage and collect intelligence on the production design, costumes, makeup, and special effects that came together to embody the looks of each character and the aesthetic of each space they inhabit.

Deleted Scenes

Logline: When intelligence agent Kathryn Woodhouse is suspected of betraying the nation, her husband – also a legendary agent – faces the ultimate test of whether to be loyal to his marriage, or his country.