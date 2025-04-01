Home4k Blu-rayBlack Bag Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Black Bag Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Black Bag digital poster
Black Bag (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag (2025) starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett premiered in US theaters on March 14, 2025 and is releasing soon on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD on April 1, 2025.

Disc formats, including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD will arrive on May 13, 2025. Each Collector’s Edition from Universal includes the bonus features The Company of Talent, Designing Black Bag, and deleted scenes (see details below).

The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition provides a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes also includes a Digital Copy. Subtitles are provided in English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

On disc, Black Bag (2025) is priced $22.95 on Blu-ray, $29.95 on 4k Blu-ray (expected) and $17.95 (DVD) on Amazon.

In digital formats, Black Bag can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99 from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

Black Bag (2025) 4k Blu-ray Collector's Edition
Black Bag (2025) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Amazon
Black Bag (2025) Blu-ray Collector's Edition
Black Bag (2025) Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Amazon
Black Bag (2025) DVD Collector's Edition
Black Bag (2025) DVD Collector’s Edition Amazon

Bonus Features

  • The Company of Talent – In the world of spies, there are no small players. Join the ensemble cast and learn about their distinct character motivations, secrets, and overall creative approach to bringing each role to life under the direction of Steven Soderbergh.
  • Designing BLACK BAG – Enter the world of espionage and collect intelligence on the production design, costumes, makeup, and special effects that came together to embody the looks of each character and the aesthetic of each space they inhabit.
  • Deleted Scenes

Logline: When intelligence agent Kathryn Woodhouse is suspected of betraying the nation, her husband – also a legendary agent – faces the ultimate test of whether to be loyal to his marriage, or his country.

Previous article
Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player On Sale During Big Spring Sale
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1923 New Season!



The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Middle-Earth 6 Films In 4k

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Panasonic DP-UB9820 4k Blu-ray player drop

Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player On Sale During Big Spring Sale

DealFinder - 0
new blu-ray, 4k blu-ray, digital releases 4/1/2025

A Complete Unknown, Mufasa: The Lion King, Superman & Lois, Paddington...

HD Report - 0
A Complete Unknown 4k UHD

Bob Dylan Bio ‘A Complete Unknown’ Is Releasing On Blu-ray &...

HD Report - 0