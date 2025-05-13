When Will Captain America: Brave New World Stream On Disney Plus?

When will Captain America: Brave New World be streaming on Disney Plus?
Captain America: Brave New World premiered in digital formats on April 15, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. On Disney Plus, the movie is scheduled to begin streaming free for subscribers on May 28, 2025.
Logline: Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan
Where else can you watch Captain America: Brave New World?
Disc Editions
Captain America: Brave New World can be purchased to own in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The included Digital Code allows you to watch the movie any time without a streaming subscription.
4-Movie Collection
Captain America: Brave New World is also part of the Captain America: 4-Movie Collection available on May 13, 2025. The Blu-ray collection includes a Digital Code to redeem via Movies Anywhere partners.