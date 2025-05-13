When Will Captain America: Brave New World Stream On Disney Plus?

Captain America: Brave New World Buy/Rent on Prime Video

When will Captain America: Brave New World be streaming on Disney Plus?

Captain America: Brave New World premiered in digital formats on April 15, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. On Disney Plus, the movie is scheduled to begin streaming free for subscribers on May 28, 2025.

Logline: Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan

Where else can you watch Captain America: Brave New World?

Disc Editions

Captain America: Brave New World can be purchased to own in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The included Digital Code allows you to watch the movie any time without a streaming subscription.

Captain America: Brave New World (2025) 4k Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Captain America: Brave New World 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Captain America: Brave New World Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

4-Movie Collection

Captain America: Brave New World is also part of the Captain America: 4-Movie Collection available on May 13, 2025. The Blu-ray collection includes a Digital Code to redeem via Movies Anywhere partners.