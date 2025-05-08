A Minecraft Movie Release Dates, Extras, & Details On Disc & Digital

A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed the release date and details for A Minecraft Movie on disc and digital. The film will first premiere in digital formats on May 13, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 24, 2025.

The physical media releases include a Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD. The standard single-disc 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions include a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Minecraft Movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish.

A Minecraft Movie is priced $37.95 (SteelBook), $29.95 (4k Blu-ray), $24.96 (Blu-ray), $24.99 (Digital), and $19.96 (DVD) on Amazon.

Special Features

Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party – featurette (14:19) – Grant Major’s team brings Minecraft’s Overworld to life with blocky textures, vibrant biomes, and square props. Through practical effects and digital art, they craft a cinematic Minecraft world!

Creepers, Zombies, and Endermen Oh My! – featurette (13:14) – Explore the unique mobs in A Minecraft Movie, including Creepers, Piglins, and Zombies. The featurette features live action looks and onscreen performances, with expert designers and artists contributing.

A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats – featurette (9:01) – Music brings A Minecraft Movie to life! Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks created fun tunes like “I Feel Alive.” Fans will love behind-the-scenes clips and insights into the film’s music.

A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals – featurette (14:02) – Jack Black and Jason Momoa pour boundless energy into A Minecraft Movie, from Jack’s gaming breaks to Jason’s wardrobe design. Their chemistry and behind-the-scenes fun bring joy to this film!

Marlene + Nitwit – featurette (5:07) – Marlene and Nitwit’s quirky bond shines in this film! In this piece Nitwit, voiced by Matt Berry, narrates their wild journey, parodying My Name is Earl, with hilarious moments from Jennifer Coolidge.

Limited Edition SteelBook

A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon

4k Blu-ray/Digital

A Minecraft Movie (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital

A Minecraft Movie (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon

DVD

A Minecraft Movie (2025) DVD Amazon

Digital 4k UHD

A Minecraft Movie (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Logline: Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter.