Captain America: Brave New World Is Releasing In A Limited Edition SteelBook, 4k UHD, Blu-ray & DVD Editions

Captain America: Brave New World (2025) 4k Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Captain America: Brave New World premiered in digital formats on April 15 and will be released in disc editions on May 13, 2025. The physical media release includes a Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD.

The disc releases also include a Cinematic Universe 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition, standard Blu-ray/Digital edition, Walmart-exclusive “O-Sleeve” Blu-ray edition, and DVD. A Captain America 4-Movie Collection also includes ‘Brave New World’ on Blu-ray and Digital.

Bonus Features

Assuming the Battle – Join Anthony Mackie for a look at Sam Wilson’s past, present, and possible future.

Old Scores, New Scars – Get the lowdown on Sam’s formidable foes.

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

Audio Commentary – With Director and Director of Photography

Captain America: A Brave New World is priced $44.99 (Limited Edition SteelBook), $29.99 (List: $40.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.96 (List: $40.99) on Blu-ray, and $19.99 (List: $34.99) on DVD. Buy on Amazon.

Limited Edition SteelBook

Captain America: Brave New World Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Cinematic Universe Edition

Captain America: Brave New World ‘Cinematic Universe Edition’ Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital

Captain America: Brave New World Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD

Captain America: Brave New World DVD Buy on Amazon

Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray

Captain America: Brave New World Blu-ray/Digital “O-Sleeve” Walmart Exclusive

4-Movie Collection