Top 25 Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies

It can be eye-opening to learn what movies have grossed the most in box office history, and even more surprising when you look at how much R-rated films have made. At the top of the highest-grossing films is Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) with a whopping $1,338B made in ticket sales. That’s over a quarter of a million more than Joker (2019) which earned approximately $1,079B at the box office.

Ranked third all-time is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) with $976M in gross profits at the theater. In fourth and film, Deadpool 2 (2018) and Deadpool (2016) grossed $786M and $783M, respectively. Rounding off the Top 10 are The Matrix Reloaded (2003), It (2017), Detective Chinatown 3 (2021), Logan (2017), and The Passion of the Christ (2004).

Ranking (R-rated) Title Worldwide Grosses 1 Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) $1,338,073,645 2 Joker (2019) $1,078,958,629 3 Oppenheimer (2023) $975,594,978 4 Deadpool 2 (2018) $785,896,632 5 Deadpool (2016) $782,837,347 6 The Matrix Reloaded (2003) $741,847,937 7 It (2017) $704,242,888 8 Detective Chinatown 3 (2021) $686,257,563 9 Logan (2017) $619,180,476 10 The Passion of the Christ (2004) $612,060,372 11 The Hangover Part II (2011) $586,764,305 12 Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) $569,651,467 13 The Mermaid (2016) $553,810,228 14 Ted (2012) $549,368,315 15 American Sniper (2014) $547,659,020 16 Detective Chinatown 2 (2018) $544,185,156 17 The Revenant (2015) $532,950,503 18 Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) $517,778,573 19 Troy (2004) $497,409,852 20 Saving Private Ryan (1998) $482,352,390 21 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie (2020) $473,230,408 22 It Chapter Two (2019) $473,123,154 23 The King’s Speech (2010) $472,088,310 24 The Hangover (2009) $469,328,922 25 Lucy (2014) $469,058,574

In the United States, R movies can only be attended by persons of at least 17 years of age. However, those who are under the age of 17 may be permitted in R-rated movies if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who is at least 21. In general, children under the age of 6 are not permitted to attend R-rated films.

Source: TheNumbers.com