Top 25 Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies

It can be eye-opening to learn what movies have grossed the most in box office history, and even more surprising when you look at how much R-rated films have made. At the top of the highest-grossing films is Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) with a whopping $1,338B made in ticket sales. That’s over a quarter of a million more than Joker (2019) which earned approximately $1,079B at the box office.
Ranked third all-time is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) with $976M in gross profits at the theater. In fourth and film, Deadpool 2 (2018) and Deadpool (2016) grossed $786M and $783M, respectively. Rounding off the Top 10 are The Matrix Reloaded (2003), It (2017), Detective Chinatown 3 (2021), Logan (2017), and The Passion of the Christ (2004).
Top 25 High-Grossing R-Rated Movies
|Ranking (R-rated)
|Title
|Worldwide Grosses
|1
|Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
|$1,338,073,645
|2
|Joker (2019)
|$1,078,958,629
|3
|Oppenheimer (2023)
|$975,594,978
|4
|Deadpool 2 (2018)
|$785,896,632
|5
|Deadpool (2016)
|$782,837,347
|6
|The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
|$741,847,937
|7
|It (2017)
|$704,242,888
|8
|Detective Chinatown 3 (2021)
|$686,257,563
|9
|Logan (2017)
|$619,180,476
|10
|The Passion of the Christ (2004)
|$612,060,372
|11
|The Hangover Part II (2011)
|$586,764,305
|12
|Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
|$569,651,467
|13
|The Mermaid (2016)
|$553,810,228
|14
|Ted (2012)
|$549,368,315
|15
|American Sniper (2014)
|$547,659,020
|16
|Detective Chinatown 2 (2018)
|$544,185,156
|17
|The Revenant (2015)
|$532,950,503
|18
|Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
|$517,778,573
|19
|Troy (2004)
|$497,409,852
|20
|Saving Private Ryan (1998)
|$482,352,390
|21
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie (2020)
|$473,230,408
|22
|It Chapter Two (2019)
|$473,123,154
|23
|The King’s Speech (2010)
|$472,088,310
|24
|The Hangover (2009)
|$469,328,922
|25
|Lucy (2014)
|$469,058,574
In the United States, R movies can only be attended by persons of at least 17 years of age. However, those who are under the age of 17 may be permitted in R-rated movies if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who is at least 21. In general, children under the age of 6 are not permitted to attend R-rated films.
Source: TheNumbers.com