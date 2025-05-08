HomeMovie & TV NewsTop 25 Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies
Top 25 Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
20th Century Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

It can be eye-opening to learn what movies have grossed the most in box office history, and even more surprising when you look at how much R-rated films have made. At the top of the highest-grossing films is Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) with a whopping $1,338B made in ticket sales. That’s over a quarter of a million more than Joker (2019) which earned approximately $1,079B at the box office.

Ranked third all-time is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) with $976M in gross profits at the theater. In fourth and film, Deadpool 2 (2018) and Deadpool (2016) grossed $786M and $783M, respectively. Rounding off the Top 10 are The Matrix Reloaded (2003), It (2017), Detective Chinatown 3 (2021), Logan (2017), and The Passion of the Christ (2004).

Top 25 High-Grossing R-Rated Movies

Ranking (R-rated)TitleWorldwide Grosses
1Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)$1,338,073,645 
2Joker (2019)$1,078,958,629 
3Oppenheimer (2023)$975,594,978 
4Deadpool 2 (2018)$785,896,632 
5Deadpool (2016)$782,837,347 
6The Matrix Reloaded (2003)$741,847,937 
7It (2017)$704,242,888 
8Detective Chinatown 3 (2021)$686,257,563 
9Logan (2017)$619,180,476 
10The Passion of the Christ (2004)$612,060,372 
11The Hangover Part II (2011)$586,764,305 
12Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)$569,651,467 
13The Mermaid (2016)$553,810,228 
14Ted (2012)$549,368,315 
15American Sniper (2014)$547,659,020 
16Detective Chinatown 2 (2018)$544,185,156 
17The Revenant (2015)$532,950,503 
18Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)$517,778,573 
19Troy (2004)$497,409,852 
20Saving Private Ryan (1998)$482,352,390 
21Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie (2020)$473,230,408 
22It Chapter Two (2019)$473,123,154 
23The King’s Speech (2010)$472,088,310 
24The Hangover (2009)$469,328,922 
25Lucy (2014)$469,058,574 

In the United States, R movies can only be attended by persons of at least 17 years of age. However, those who are under the age of 17 may be permitted in R-rated movies if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who is at least 21. In general, children under the age of 6 are not permitted to attend R-rated films.

Source: TheNumbers.com

Limited Time Deal: Beats Studio Pro Headphones 51% Off
