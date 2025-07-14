Hans Zimmer Concert Features Music From Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Interstellar & More In 4k Dolby Atmos

Hans Zimmer: Live In Prague 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Hans Zimmer: Live In Prague features music from the 2016 concert in 4k Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. The set list includes music from Gladiator, The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Lion King, Inception, Interstellar, The Da Vinci Code, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Hans Zimmer: Live In Prague is priced $31.45 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.

The concert was previously released in 2017 on 1080p Blu-ray, also with Dolby Atmos.

Description: This concert was filmed on May 7, 2016 in Prague during Hans Zimmer’s hugely successful European tour. Hans was accompanied by a band, orchestra and choir (72 musicians in total), including guitarist Johnny Marr of The Smiths. The staging was spectacular, with a groundbreaking light show, stunning visuals and a state-of-the-art sound system. Hans Zimmer performs on multiple instruments and gives introductory insights to many of the pieces during the concert. This show is a treat for lovers of both great music and great movies. Available on 4K UHD.