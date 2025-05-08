Limited Time Deal: Beats Studio Pro Headphones 51% Off

HomeDealsLimited Time Deal: Beats Studio Pro Headphones 51% Off
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones black
Beats Studio Pro headphones (Black) Buy on Amazon

Here’s a limited-time deal on a pair of Beats Studio Pro with noise-cancelling technology. The wireless headphones are on sale for only $169.95 on Amazon. That’s a huge 51% discount off the list price of $349.99!

The Beats Studio Pro features Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatibility, Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Isolation, Bluetooth connectivity, and up to 40 Hours battery life.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are also available in Deep Brown, Dune, Earth, Matte White, Moon, Navy, and Stanstone.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones at this low price.

Product Features 

  • BEATS’ CUSTOM ACOUSTIC PLATFORM delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. 
  • LOSSLESS AUDIO via USB-C plus three distinct built-in sound profiles to enhance your listening experience 
  • HEAR WHAT YOU WANT with two distinct listening modes: fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode 
  • ENHANCED COMPATIBILITY with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features 
  • PERSONALIZED SPATIAL AUDIO with dynamic head tracking place you at the center of an immersive 360-degree listening experience 
  • LONGER LISTENING – Up to 40 hours total battery life. A 10-minute Fast Fuel charge provides up to 4 hours of additional playback. 
  • LOUD AND CLEAR – Voice-targeting mics precisely filter background noise for crisp, clear call performance 
  • ON DEVICE CONTROLS – Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with the multi-function on-ear controls
  • WIRELESSLY CONNECT to more devices with Industry-leading wireless Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts
  • WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Beats Studio Pro Wireless headphones, Woven carrying case, 3.5mm audio cable, Universal USB-C charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones white
Beats Studio Pro headphones (Matte White) Buy on Amazon
