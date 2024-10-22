Deadpool & Wolverine Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Cinematic Universe Edition Buy on Amazon

20th Century Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is now available in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD (released October 22, 2024). The “Cinematic Universe Editions” include copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The film is also available in Limited Edition “Deadpool” and “Wolverine” 4k SteelBook Variants (currently sold out on Amazon) an Exclusive Blu-ray/Digital O-Sleeve edition from Walmart, each with unique packaging.

Bonus features include a gag reel, deleted scenes, “Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes,” “Finding Madonna: Making the Oner,” and more.

Deadpool & Wolverine on disc is priced between $19.96 and $29.99 on Amazon.

Bonus Features

Finding Madonna: Making the Oner – Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds break down a historic scene in the film: the “Oner,” which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.

Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan – A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.

Wolverine – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow and blue suit for the first time, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous films.

Filmmaker Commentary – Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.

Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine

Deleted Scenes Elevator Ride – Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA. Do Nothing – B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action. Daddy’s In Love – B-15 and Peter strike up a romance. Peter announces he is in love to his friends, Headpool and Kidpool.

“Fun Sack”

Deadpool & Wolverine was earlier in digital formats on October 1, 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) DVD Buy on Amazon

Logline: Deadpool is offered a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the Time Variance Authority, but instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction.