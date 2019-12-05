‘Joker’ Blu-ray, Digital, DVD Release Dates, Details, & Exclusives

Warner Bros. has confirmed the release date and details for Joker to home media formats. The film will first be available in Digital formats on Dec. 17, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Jan. 7, 2020. On disc, there are common editions you’ll be able to find anywhere. But there will also be several retailer exclusives that collectors and fans of the movie won’t want to miss. Here’s a look at the disc variations and exclusives that will arrive on Jan. 7, 2020.

Blu-ray Disc

The Blu-ray combo edition of Joker from Warner Bros. includes a DVD and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The BD presents Joker in 1080p with a Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack and subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish. Bonus features go into the making of and behind the scenes of the film with featurettes “Joker: Vision & Fury,” “Please Welcome…Joker!,” “Becoming Joker,” and “Joker: A Chronicle of Chaos.” Price: $24.99 (Buy on Amazon)

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition of Joker includes a Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as the bonus featurettes mentioned above. On UHD BD, the film is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution. For HDR, the package indicates Dolby Vision but we suspect HDR10 is also supported in this release. And, like the Blu-ray the soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack and subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish. Price: $29.99 (Buy on Amazon)

DVD

The DVD edition of Joker is a single disc release and the cheapest way to purchase the movie at home. The edition also includes the featurettes “Joker: Vision & Fury,” “Please Welcome…Joker!,” “Becoming Joker,” and “Joker: A Chronicle of Chaos.” Price: $17.99 (Buy on Amazon)

Best Buy Exclusive

Best Buy revealed their exclusive SteelBook edition of Joker early on and certainly did not disappoint with some nice looking artwork of the Joker himself as portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. The Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo from Best Buy retails for $34.99 and usually stays at that price indefinitely — unless the company ends up with overstock in which case it might drop to $29.99. (Link to Best Buy)

Target Exclusive

Target’s exclusive Blu-ray edition of Joker doesn’t appear to have anything else except special packaging, which is somewhat of a disappointment as the retailer usually offers some kind of collectible item. Still though, the image of the Joker parading in front of a burning car might be collectible in itself. However, Target is only offering a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo edition of the movie which doesn’t help 4k enthusiasts at all. Price: $24.99 (Link to Target)

Walmart

Is Walmart sitting this one out? Maybe, but it’s not uncommon for the retailer to announce an exclusive late in the game. We’ll keep you posted.

Bonus Materials