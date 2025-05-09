Home4k Blu-rayFriends: The Complete Series In 4K Now 46% Off
Friends: The Complete Series In 4K Now 46% Off

Friends- The Complete Series 4k UHD angle
Friends: The Complete Series 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Friends: The Complete Series is now priced $135.99 on Amazon. That’s 46% lower than the original MSRP of $249.99! The 25-disc set (23 BD-100, 2 BD-50) includes all 236 original broadcast episodes from all ten seasons that aired on NBC from 1994–2004.

The box set from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment also includes hours of bonus content including never-before-seen gag reels, documentary “Friends: Through the Peephole,” Friends talk-show appearances, The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You” official music video, and more.

Bonus Material

  • FRIENDS: Through the Peephole
  • How Well Do You Know Your FRIENDS
  • True Friends Documentaries
  • Friends Talk-Show Appearances
  • The Original Script and Producers’ Cut for The One Where Rachel Tells Ross
  • “Super-Sized” Broadcast Episodes from Season 7
  • The One with the Never-Before-Seen Gags
  • The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You” Music Video
  • Commentaries, Gag Reels and Much More

Jump over to Amazon to grab Friends: The Complete Series on 4k Blu-ray at this new low price. Don’t have a 4k Blu-ray player? See our ranking of the best 4k Blu-ray players.

Description: All the laughs, all the loves, all the lattes – all yours! Settle in with the hilarious and acclaimed series about a family based on friendship. Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross were always there for each other. Now they’re here for you in the complete 10-season set of the original broadcast episodes. Special features include hilarious gag reels, The Rembrandts – “I’ll Be There For You”: Official music video and much more!

