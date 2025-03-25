The Brutalist, Star Trek: Lower Decks & More 4k UHD & Blu-ray Releases March 25, 2025

Among this week’s hottest new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases is the Oscar-winning drama The Brutalist, available on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from A24 in DigiPack editions that include collectible postcards. Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season and Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series were released simultaneously, and ‘The Complete Series’ is also available in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution. And, classic Chris Farley films Tommy Boy and Black Sheep have been upgraded to 4k.

Other notable releases this week on Blu-ray include the Oscar-nominated animated feature Memoir of a Snail, Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. Six from Shout! Factory, all 24 episodes of Undead Unluck in a Limited Edition, The Glass Web (1953) presented in 3D, Delicatessen (1991) from Severin Films, and BBC’s Asia narrated by Sir David Attenborough. See more new releases below with links to purchase from Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Mar. 25, 2025

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Antivial (2012) Severin Amazon

Severin Amazon Black Sheep (1996) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Choose Me (1984) Criterion Amazon

Criterion Amazon Delicatessen (1991) Severin Amazon

Severin Amazon Desperado (1995) Arrow Video Amazon

Arrow Video Amazon Don’t Torture a Duckling (1972) Arrow Video Amazon

Arrow Video Amazon Hookers on Davie (1984) Canadian Int. Amazon

Canadian Int. Amazon Night Moves (1989) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Night of the Creeps (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon | Walmart

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon | Walmart Suddenly in the Dark (1981) Limited 1,000 Copies Terror Vision

The Brutalist (2024) 4k Blu-ray with post cards Amazon | A24 HOT!

4k Blu-ray with post cards Amazon | A24 The Mexico Trilogy: [El Mariachi, Desperado, Once Upon a Time in Mexico] Arrow Amazon

[El Mariachi, Desperado, Once Upon a Time in Mexico] Arrow Amazon The Possession of Joey Delaney (1972) Standard Edition VS Amazon

Standard Edition VS Amazon Tommy Boy (1995) 4k Blu-ray combo Paramount Amazon | Walmart

4k Blu-ray combo Paramount Amazon | Walmart Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook combo Paramount Amazon

4k SteelBook combo Paramount Amazon Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook w/2-sided poster Walmart Exclusive

4k SteelBook w/2-sided poster Walmart Exclusive Venom (1981) Blue Underground Amazon

HD Blu-ray

Asia – Season One Narrated by Sir David Attenborough Amazon

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough Amazon Black Sheep (1996) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Choose Me (1984) Criterion Amazon

Criterion Amazon Delicatessen (1991) Severin Amazon

Severin Amazon Don’t Torture a Duckling (1972) Arrow Video Amazon

Arrow Video Amazon Hardboiled: Three Pu Thrillers by Alain Corneau Radiance Amazon

Radiance Amazon Memoir of a Snail (2024) IFC Amazon

IFC Amazon Night Moves (1989) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Night of the Creeps (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon | Walmart

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon | Walmart Shaw Brothers Classics: Vol. Six Shout! Amazon

Shout! Amazon Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series SteelBook Amazon

SteelBook Amazon Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series Walmart

Walmart The Apothecary Diaries – Season One Part Two Amazon

Amazon The Glass Web (1953) 3D Kino Lorber Amazon

3D Kino Lorber Amazon The Daredevils & Ode To Gallantry: Two Venom Mob Films Eureka Amazon

Two Venom Mob Films Eureka Amazon The Brutalist (2024) Blu-ray with postcards Amazon | Walmart | A24 HOT!

Blu-ray with postcards Amazon | Walmart | A24 Tommy Boy (1995) 4k Blu-ray combo Paramount Amazon | Walmart

4k Blu-ray combo Paramount Amazon | Walmart Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook combo Paramount Amazon

4k SteelBook combo Paramount Amazon Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook w/2-sided poster Walmart Exclusive

4k SteelBook w/2-sided poster Walmart Exclusive Undead Unluck Limited Edition 24 Episodes Amazon

Limited Edition 24 Episodes Amazon Venom (1981) Blue Underground Amazon

