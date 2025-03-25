Home4k Blu-rayThe Brutalist, Star Trek: Lower Decks & More 4k UHD & Blu-ray...
The Brutalist, Star Trek: Lower Decks & More 4k UHD & Blu-ray Releases March 25, 2025

The Brutalist 4k UHD
Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season Blu-ray
Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Glass Web 1953 3D Blu-ray
Tommy Boy 4k UHD
Undead Unluck Limited Edition Blu-ray
Memoir of a Snail Blu-ray Disc
Shaw Brothers Classics- Volume Six Blu-ray Shout

Among this week’s hottest new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases is the Oscar-winning drama The Brutalist, available on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from A24 in DigiPack editions that include collectible postcards. Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season and Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series were released simultaneously, and ‘The Complete Series’ is also available in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution. And, classic Chris Farley films Tommy Boy and Black Sheep have been upgraded to 4k.

Other notable releases this week on Blu-ray include the Oscar-nominated animated feature Memoir of a Snail, Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. Six from Shout! Factory, all 24 episodes of Undead Unluck in a Limited Edition, The Glass Web (1953) presented in 3D, Delicatessen (1991) from Severin Films, and BBC’s Asia narrated by Sir David Attenborough. See more new releases below with links to purchase from Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Mar. 25, 2025

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

  • Antivial (2012) Severin Amazon 
  • Black Sheep (1996) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
  • Choose Me (1984) Criterion Amazon 
  • Delicatessen (1991) Severin Amazon 
  • Desperado (1995) Arrow Video Amazon 
  • Don’t Torture a Duckling (1972) Arrow Video Amazon 
  • Hookers on Davie (1984) Canadian Int. Amazon
  • Night Moves (1989) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon 
  • Night of the Creeps (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon | Walmart
  • Suddenly in the Dark (1981) Limited 1,000 Copies Terror Vision 
  • The Brutalist (2024) 4k Blu-ray with post cards Amazon | A24 HOT!
  • The Mexico Trilogy: [El Mariachi, Desperado, Once Upon a Time in Mexico] Arrow Amazon
  • The Possession of Joey Delaney (1972) Standard Edition VS Amazon
  • Tommy Boy (1995) 4k Blu-ray combo Paramount Amazon | Walmart 
  • Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook combo Paramount Amazon 
  • Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook w/2-sided poster Walmart Exclusive 
  • Venom (1981) Blue Underground Amazon 

HD Blu-ray

  • Asia – Season One Narrated by Sir David Attenborough Amazon
  • Black Sheep (1996) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
  • Choose Me (1984) Criterion Amazon 
  • Delicatessen (1991) Severin Amazon 
  • Don’t Torture a Duckling (1972) Arrow Video Amazon 
  • Hardboiled: Three Pu Thrillers by Alain Corneau Radiance Amazon 
  • Memoir of a Snail (2024) IFC Amazon
  • Night Moves (1989) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon 
  • Night of the Creeps (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon | Walmart
  • Shaw Brothers Classics: Vol. Six Shout! Amazon
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series SteelBook Amazon 
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series Walmart 
  • The Apothecary Diaries – Season One Part Two Amazon 
  • The Glass Web (1953) 3D Kino Lorber Amazon
  • The Daredevils & Ode To Gallantry: Two Venom Mob Films Eureka Amazon
  • The Brutalist (2024) Blu-ray with postcards Amazon | Walmart | A24 HOT! 
  • Tommy Boy (1995) 4k Blu-ray combo Paramount Amazon | Walmart 
  • Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook combo Paramount Amazon 
  • Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook w/2-sided poster Walmart Exclusive 
  • Undead Unluck Limited Edition 24 Episodes Amazon
  • Venom (1981) Blue Underground Amazon 
  • See all Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon 

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and Digital releases.

Previous article
Netflix Is Now Streaming HDR10+ On Supporting Devices
Next article
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 9-Movie Limited Edition 4K Box Set Exclusive Deal
