Netflix Is Now Streaming HDR10+ On Supporting Devices

Streaming giant Netflix has added the HDR10+ spec to its streaming titles for devices that support AV1 video decoding. And, the company has promised all HDR titles will offer the format by the end of 2025.

As of today, AV1-HDR10+ now accounts for 50% of all eligible viewing hours (over 11,000 hours of HDR titles) on Netflix. In the last five years, HDR streaming has increased by more than 300%.

The news comes via the Netflix Tech Blog which said, “We are excited to announce that we are now streaming HDR10+ content on our service for AV1-enabled devices, enhancing the viewing experience for certified HDR10+ devices, which previously only received HDR10 content.”

“With the addition of HDR10+ streams to AV1, we expect the day is not far when AV1 will be the most streamed codec at Netflix,” the article added.

HDR10+ allows for metadata that can change throughout the content, adding the ability to dynamically change depending on scene, much like Dolby Vision can do. HDR10, its predecessor, is pretty much static, which means a set of metadata is decoded at the start of the content but stays the same throughout.

