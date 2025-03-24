HomeNewsNetflix Is Now Streaming HDR10+ On Supporting Devices
Netflix Is Now Streaming HDR10+ On Supporting Devices

HD Report
By HD Report
Netflix is now streaming HDR10+, promising all HDR titles will offer the spec by the end of 2025.

Streaming giant Netflix has added the HDR10+ spec to its streaming titles for devices that support AV1 video decoding. And, the company has promised all HDR titles will offer the format by the end of 2025.

As of today, AV1-HDR10+ now accounts for 50% of all eligible viewing hours (over 11,000 hours of HDR titles) on Netflix. In the last five years, HDR streaming has increased by more than 300%.

The news comes via the Netflix Tech Blog which said, “We are excited to announce that we are now streaming HDR10+ content on our service for AV1-enabled devices, enhancing the viewing experience for certified HDR10+ devices, which previously only received HDR10 content.”

“With the addition of HDR10+ streams to AV1, we expect the day is not far when AV1 will be the most streamed codec at Netflix,” the article added.

HDR10+ allows for metadata that can change throughout the content, adding the ability to dynamically change depending on scene, much like Dolby Vision can do. HDR10, its predecessor, is pretty much static, which means a set of metadata is decoded at the start of the content but stays the same throughout.

Read More: What is HDR+ (High Dynamic Range)?

Previous article
Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series & Final Season Is Now Available On Blu-ray
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

