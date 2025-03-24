Home4k Blu-rayThe Brutalist 4k/Blu-ray Disc Details, Specs & Imports
The Brutalist 4k/Blu-ray Disc Details, Specs & Imports

3x Oscar-winning drama The Brutalist is releasing in physical media editions including Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray on March 25, 2025 (US). The film was previously released in digital formats including 4k UHD on February 18, 2025.

The “DigiPack” disc editions from A24 include commentary from Director of Photography Lol Crawley, a 25-minute featurette titled “The Architects of The Brutalist,” and six collectible postcards with architectural renderings by Ákos Sógor.

According to A24, the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray transfer was derived from the original 35mm negatives with VistaVision footage scanned at 6K. And, the 4k video is offered with HDR10 High Dynamic Range color depth.

Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director of Photography Lol Crawley
  • “The Architects of The Brutalist” – Featurette (25 minutes)
  • Six collectible postcards with architectural renderings by Ákos Sógor

Disc Specs

  • Standard HD Blu-ray
  • 1080p High Definition (Blu-ray)
  • 16×9 Widescreen 1.66:1 Presentation
  • English
  • Rated R
  • 215 minutes
  • English SDH and Spanish Subtitles
  • 4K UHD Blu-ray
  • 2160p Ultra HD (4K UHD)
  • 16×9 Widescreen 1.66:1 Presentation
  • English
  • Rated R
  • 215 minutes
  • English SDH and Spanish Subtitles

Purchase

The Brutalist is priced $29.99 (Blu-ray) and $34.99 (4k Blu-ray) and is available from Amazon, A24 and Walmart (Blu-ray only). See import prices via the links below.

4k Blu-ray

Standard Blu-ray

UK Imports

The Brutalist (2024) 4k Blu-ray Region-B import
The Brutalist (2024) 4k Blu-ray Region-free import Amazon UK
The Brutalist (2024) Blu-ray Region-B import
The Brutalist (2024) Blu-ray Region-B import Amazon UK

Canadian Imports

The Brutalist 4k UHD Canada Import
The Brutalist (2024) 4k UHD Canada Import Amazon CA

The Brutalist (2024) Blu-ray Canada Import Amazon CA
Der Brutalist "The Brutalist" 4k UHD German Import
Der Brutalist “The Brutalist” 4k UHD German Import Amazon CA

Description: Escaping post-war Europe, a visionary architect (Adrien Brody) arrives in America to rebuild his life. On his own in a strange new country, a wealthy industrialist recognizes his talent. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost…

