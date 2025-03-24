Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series & Final Season Is Now Available On Blu-ray

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series is now available on Blu-ray Disc along with Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season. The disc editions were released on March 25, 2025, from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series is a 10-disc set that includes all five seasons of the show which premiered in August 2020, and ran for a total of 50 episodes. The Complete Series is available as a standard edition (below) and Limited Edition SteelBook (above).

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season (or, Season Five) is a 2-disc set with 10 episodes that premiered between October and December, 2024.

Episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel surround sound. The discs are Region A BD-50s. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series is priced $40.59 (List: $51.99) for the standard edition and $58.99 for the SteelBook edition on Amazon.