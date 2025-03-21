Tommy Boy Starring SNL Legend Chris Farley Has Been Remastered In 4k

Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook 30th Anniversary Edition Amazon

Legendary comedian Chris Farley who worked on SNL for five seasons also starred in at least ten films from the 90s including Peter Segal’s Tommy Boy. After 30 years, the movie returns remastered for the first time in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR10.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray editions arrive on March 25, 2025 in three different editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution including a standard edition, Limited Edition SteelBook, and exclusive Walmart Edition with 2-sided poster.

Each version includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy in 4k UHD. Bonus features include legacy featurettes, storyboards, delected and extended scenes, alternate takes, gag reel, and more.

Tommy Boy (1995) 4k Blu-ray 30th Anniversary editions range in price from $24.96 to $29.99 from Amazon and Walmart. See individual edition art below.

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary by director Peter Segal

Featurettes: Tommy Boy: Behind the Laughter Stories from the Side of the Road Just the Two of Us Growing Up Farley

Storyboard Comparisons

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Alternate Takes

Gag Reel

Photo Gallery

TV Spots

Theatrical Trailer

Standard 4k Blu-ray

Tommy Boy (1995) 4k Blu-ray 30th Anniversary Edition Amazon | Walmart

4k UHD SteelBook

Walmart Exclusive SteelBook