Tommy Boy Starring SNL Legend Chris Farley Has Been Remastered In 4k

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Tommy Boy 4k UHD Blu-ray SteelBook
Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook 30th Anniversary Edition Amazon

Legendary comedian Chris Farley who worked on SNL for five seasons also starred in at least ten films from the 90s including Peter Segal’s Tommy Boy. After 30 years, the movie returns remastered for the first time in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR10.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray editions arrive on March 25, 2025 in three different editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution including a standard edition, Limited Edition SteelBook, and exclusive Walmart Edition with 2-sided poster.

Each version includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy in 4k UHD. Bonus features include legacy featurettes, storyboards, delected and extended scenes, alternate takes, gag reel, and more.

Tommy Boy (1995) 4k Blu-ray 30th Anniversary editions range in price from $24.96 to $29.99 from Amazon and Walmart. See individual edition art below.

Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary by director Peter Segal
  • Featurettes:
    • Tommy Boy: Behind the Laughter
    • Stories from the Side of the Road
    • Just the Two of Us
    • Growing Up Farley
  • Storyboard Comparisons
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Alternate Takes
  • Gag Reel
  • Photo Gallery
  • TV Spots
  • Theatrical Trailer

Standard 4k Blu-ray

Tommy Boy 4k UHD Blu-ray
Tommy Boy (1995) 4k Blu-ray 30th Anniversary Edition Amazon | Walmart

4k UHD SteelBook

Tommy Boy 1995 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open
Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook 30th Anniversary Edition Amazon

Walmart Exclusive SteelBook

Tommy Boy 1995 4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive open
Tommy Boy (1995) 4k SteelBook w/2-sided poster Walmart Exclusive
New Star Trek 10-Movie Collection Includes The Motion Picture Director's Edition
