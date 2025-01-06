HomeBlu-ray DiscStar Trek: Lower Decks Final Season & Complete Series Dated For Blu-ray...
Blu-ray DiscNews

Star Trek: Lower Decks Final Season & Complete Series Dated For Blu-ray Release

Jeff Chabot
By Jeff Chabot
0
Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series Blu-ray
Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series Blu-ray Amazon

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season and Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series have been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc. The physical media editions will both arrive in the US on March 25, 2025.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series is a 10-disc set from Paramount Pictures that includes all five seasons of the show which premiered in August 2020, and ran for 50 a total of 50 episodes.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season (or, Season Five) is a 2-disc set with 10 episodes that premiered between October and December, 2024.

Episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel surround sound. The discs are Region A BD-50s. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Both editions are currently available to pre-order on Amazon. Star Trek: Lower Decks – Final Season is priced $25.99 (Amazon) and Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series is priced $58.99 (Amazon).

Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season Blu-ray
Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season Blu-ray Amazon
Previous article
Save 52% On Christopher Nolan’s Batman ‘Dark Knight Trilogy’ 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition
Jeff Chabot
Jeff Chabothttps://hd-report.com
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Dexter: Original Sin



Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

Save 52% On Christopher Nolan’s Batman ‘Dark Knight Trilogy’ 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray...

DealFinder - 0
Red One 4k Bu-ray Digital

Red One Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report - 0

Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Releases 1st Qtr. 2025

HD Report - 0