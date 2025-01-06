Star Trek: Lower Decks Final Season & Complete Series Dated For Blu-ray Release

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series Blu-ray Amazon

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season and Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series have been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc. The physical media editions will both arrive in the US on March 25, 2025.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series is a 10-disc set from Paramount Pictures that includes all five seasons of the show which premiered in August 2020, and ran for 50 a total of 50 episodes.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Final Season (or, Season Five) is a 2-disc set with 10 episodes that premiered between October and December, 2024.

Episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel surround sound. The discs are Region A BD-50s. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Both editions are currently available to pre-order on Amazon. Star Trek: Lower Decks – Final Season is priced $25.99 (Amazon) and Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series is priced $58.99 (Amazon).