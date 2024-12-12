New Movie Releases On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital, Dec. 10, 2024

Here’s a look at all the new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases on December 10, 2024. On 4k Blu-ray, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar (2015) has been packaged in a 10-Year Anniversary Collectible Edition. No Country for Old Men (2007) has been remastered in 4k for release on UHD BD from The Criterion Collection. Riddick (2013) arrives on 4k for the first time from Shout! Studios. George Lucas’ Willow (1988) has been packaged in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. And, Federico Fellini’s 8½ is available in 4k for the first time from Criterion.

On Blu-ray Disc, we suggest picking up Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection, The Beast starring Léa Seydoux from Janus Contemporaries, Dr. Who: 60th Anniversary Specials from BBC, Rambling Rose (1991) from Kino Lorber, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023) from Shout Studios.

In digital, Venom: The Last Dance is available for purchase or rent in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. See more releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and Walmart.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 10, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Digital

A Very Vermont Chistmas (2024)

Falling Like Snowflakes (2024)

Heretic (2024)

The Soul Eater (2024)

Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

