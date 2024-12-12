New Movie Releases On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital, Dec. 10, 2024

Here’s a look at all the new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases on December 10, 2024. On 4k Blu-ray, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar (2015) has been packaged in a 10-Year Anniversary Collectible Edition. No Country for Old Men (2007) has been remastered in 4k for release on UHD BD from The Criterion Collection. Riddick (2013) arrives on 4k for the first time from Shout! Studios. George Lucas’ Willow (1988) has been packaged in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. And, Federico Fellini’s 8½ is available in 4k for the first time from Criterion.
On Blu-ray Disc, we suggest picking up Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection, The Beast starring Léa Seydoux from Janus Contemporaries, Dr. Who: 60th Anniversary Specials from BBC, Rambling Rose (1991) from Kino Lorber, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023) from Shout Studios.
In digital, Venom: The Last Dance is available for purchase or rent in 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. See more releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and Walmart.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 10, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- 8-1/2 (1963) 2-Disc Edition Criterion
- Interstellar (2014) 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Amazon | Walmart
- Interstellar (2014) 4k SteelBook reprint Walmart
- No Country for Old Men (2007) Criterion Collection
- Requiem For A Vampire (1971 – 1973) Powerhouse Films
- Riddick (2013) Collector’s Edition 3 discs Shout! Studios
- Rock ‘n’ Roll High School (1979) Shout! Studios
- Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984) Shout! Studios
- Stir of Echoes (1999) Exclusive Amazon SteelBook
- Ted (2012) 2-disc Collector’s Edition
- The Addiction (1995) Arrow Video
- The Block Island Sound (2020) Synapse
- The Escapees (1981) Powerhouse Films
- The Giant Spider Invasion (1975) Dark Force
- The Roundup Punishment (2024) MPI
- The Soul Eater (2024) Dark Skies
- Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection 3-Disc Special Edition + Extras
- Willow (1988) 4k SteelBook
Blu-ray
- 8-1/2 (1963) 2-Disc Edition Criterion
- The Beast (2024) – Janus Contemporaries
- Blake’s 7: Season One BBC
- Daytime Revolution (2024) Kino Lorber
- Dr. Who: 60th Anniversary Specials
- Interstellar (2014) 4k Ultra Collector’s Edition Amazon
- Interstellar (2014) 4k SteelBook reprint Walmart
- Men Of War (1994) MVD
- No Country for Old Men (2007) Criterion Collection
- Rambling Rose (1991) Kino Lorber
- Riddick (2013) Collector’s Edition 3 discs Shout! Studios
- Rock ‘n’ Roll High School (1979)
- Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)
- The Block Island Sound (2010) Special Edition
- The Last Video Store (2023) Arrow Video
- Toxic Crusaders: The Series Troma
- Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection 3-Disc Special Edition + Extras
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023) Shout! Studios
Digital
- A Very Vermont Chistmas (2024)
- Falling Like Snowflakes (2024)
- Heretic (2024)
- The Soul Eater (2024)
- Venom: The Last Dance (2024)
