Interstellar 10th Anniversary Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Review

Interstellar 10th Anniversary 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition

Christopher Nolan‘s Interstellar has seen a resurgence of interest in the last year or so leading up to its 10th anniversary in 2024. The film was first released on 4K Blu-ray in 2017 (only a year into the format), and has been screened in both 35mm and 70mm, including a Christopher Nolan 70mm showcase last winter in Los Angeles playing with other titles such as Dunkirk and Oppenheimer.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Paramount Home Media Distribution (handling US distribution of the Warner Bros. production) packaged a wide-format Limited Edition following in the vein of James Cameron’s Titanic Collectible Edition released a year ago, although at a slightly smaller scale.

The Interstellar Limited Edition is housed in a glossy hard cardboard slipcover with an image of space and the movie title logo. Book-style disc packaging with Cooper in a space suit on the front houses three discs (1x BD-100, 2x BD-50) which are almost impossible to remove from the inserts, but much better than having the discs fall out. The 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray include presentations of the film, while the second Blu-ray contains special features.

There are five fold-out mini posters with different variations of imagery and taglines such as “Go Further” and “Mankind’s Next Step Will Be Our Greatest.” A wide-format paperback book displays storyboards for the film starting with scene 120. A sheet of collectible costume patch reproductions is also included in a protective plastic sleeve.

Interstellar 1.78:1 (IMAX) aspect ratio Matthew McConaughey as Cooper

Interstellar (2014) 35mm 2.39-1 aspect ratio Jessica Chastain as Murphy

We score Interstellar perfectly with a 5/5 for a striking video presentation of the cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema, 5/5 for the riveting music score by Hans Zimmer and immersive audio soundtrack. and 5/5 for the bonus features because there is so much to learn from them. Finally, the film itself is one of Christopher Nolan’s best, with great editing by Lee Smith that grabs you from the first frame and never lets go.

The Interstellar Limited Edition releases on December 3, 2024, with an MSRP of $67.99.

