Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney Gets New Bonus Features On 4k UHD Blu-ray

Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney released on Blu-ray Disc and DVD back in May, 2024, but the film will soon be available in 4k on Blu-ray Disc with Neon’s Ultra HD edition arriving on December 17, 2024.

New bonus features (not in 4k/HDR) that were not available on the Blu-ray release include Sydney Sweeney Reads The Bible, Sydney Sweeney Watches Immaculate With Real Pastors, interviews with Álvaro Morte, Sydney Sweeney and Michael Mohan, “Vow” spot, and trailer.

Previously available feature audio commentary with Director Michael Mohan is also included in the 4k Blu-ray Disc edition.

On 4k Blu-ray, Immaculate is presented in 2160p with HDR10+. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and English Descriptive Audio 2.0. Subtitles are available in English SDH and Spanish.

Immaculate on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.06 (List: $42.98). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Logline: Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets.

