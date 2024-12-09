Home4k Blu-rayGeorge Lucas' 80s Fantasy 'Willow' Gets A 4k Upgrade
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

George Lucas’ 80s Fantasy ‘Willow’ Gets A 4k Upgrade

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Willow Collectors Edition 4k SteelBook crop
Willow (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Collectors Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

80s fantasy film Willow (1988) has been upgraded to 4k and is now available in a 2-disc edition from Disney/Buena Vista. The film was packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook and includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc, HD Blu-ray Disc, and Digital Code.

Willow (1988) was written by George Lucas and Bob Dolman and directed by Ron Howard. The film stars Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Warwick Davis, Julie Peters, Jean Marsh, Kevin Pollak, Billy Barty, and Maria Holvoe.

Logline: A young farmer is chosen to undertake a perilous journey in order to protect a special baby from an evil queen.

Willow Collectors Edition 4k SteelBook open
Willow (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Collectors Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Conclave Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Peacock 1-Year $19.95


Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Conclave 4k UHD Blu-ray

Conclave Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

HD Report - 1
Wicked Exclusive Limited Edition Giftset

Wicked Will Release In A Limited Edition 4k Giftset With Certificate...

HD Report - 1
Panasonic DP-UB9000 4k Blu-ray Player (2019)

Panasonic’s Best 4k Blu-ray Player Is Still $150 Off The List...

DealFinder - 0