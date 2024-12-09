George Lucas’ 80s Fantasy ‘Willow’ Gets A 4k Upgrade

Willow (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Collectors Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

80s fantasy film Willow (1988) has been upgraded to 4k and is now available in a 2-disc edition from Disney/Buena Vista. The film was packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook and includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc, HD Blu-ray Disc, and Digital Code.

Willow (1988) was written by George Lucas and Bob Dolman and directed by Ron Howard. The film stars Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Warwick Davis, Julie Peters, Jean Marsh, Kevin Pollak, Billy Barty, and Maria Holvoe.

Logline: A young farmer is chosen to undertake a perilous journey in order to protect a special baby from an evil queen.