Riddick 4k Restoration Features Dolby Vision HDR & New Bonus Material In 3-Disc Edition

Riddick (2013) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios Buy on Amazon

David Twohy’s Riddick (2013) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 3-disc edition from Shout! Studios arrives on December 10, 2024, and includes the Unrated and Director’s Cut on 4k Blu-ray, Unrated Director’s Cut on 2k Blu-ray, and the Theatrical Cut on a second 2k Blu-ray Disc.

New bonus features include”Left for Dead: Directing Riddick” interview with David Twohy, “I Come To Collection Your Head: Playing Santana” interview with actor Jordi Mollá, and new “Scared of the Wrong Thing: Becoming Dahl” interview with actor Katee Sackhoff.

Legacy bonus material is also featured on the third disc in the collection, the 2k Blu-ray with the movie’s Theatrical Cut.

On 4k Blu-ray, Riddick is presented in 2160p resolution at a 2:39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. All three discs feature the newly restored 4k version of the film.

Riddick 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition is priced $39.98 Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Edition Features

DISC ONE (4K UHD – THEATRICAL CUT & UNRATED DIRECTOR’S CUT):

NEW 4K Restoration Supervised And Approved By Writer/Director David Twohy

4K Restoration Supervised And Approved By Writer/Director David Twohy Presented In Dolby Vision

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – UNRATED DIRECTOR’S CUT):

NEW 4K Restoration Supervised And Approved By Writer/Director David Twohy

4K Restoration Supervised And Approved By Writer/Director David Twohy NEW “LEFT FOR DEAD: DIRECTING RIDDICK” – An Interview With Director David Twohy

“LEFT FOR DEAD: DIRECTING RIDDICK” – An Interview With Director David Twohy NEW “I COME TO COLLECT YOUR HEAD: PLAYING SANTANA” – An Interview with actor Jordi Mollà

“I COME TO COLLECT YOUR HEAD: PLAYING SANTANA” – An Interview with actor Jordi Mollà NEW “SCARED OF THE WRONG THING: BECOMING DAHL” – An Interview With Actor Katee Sackhoff

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL CUT):

NEW 4K Restoration Supervised And Approved By Writer/Director David Twohy

4K Restoration Supervised And Approved By Writer/Director David Twohy “The World of Riddick”

“Riddick Tech”

“The Twohy Touch”

“Vin’s Riddick”

“Meet The Mercs”

“Riddick: Blindsided”