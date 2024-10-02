Home4k Blu-rayWallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection Features 4K Remasters, Restored Audio,...
Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection Features 4K Remasters, Restored Audio, & Collectible Items

Wallace & Gromit- The Complete Cracking Collection 4k UHD box
Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection is releasing on Dec. 10, 2024 from Shout! Studios. The 3-disc edition features newly remastered 4k presentations of four films, plus restored audio, and collectible items.

The films presented in 4k UHD on Ultra HD Blu-ray include “A Grand Day Out,” “The Wrong Trousers,” “A Close Shave,” and “A Matter of Loaf and Death!.”

Edition Features

  • NEW Restored Masters in 4K of A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers, A Close
    Shave & A Matter of Loaf and Death!
  • NEW Restored Audio!
  • Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The
    Were-Rabbit Feature Film
  • Peter Lord & Nick Park Interview
    Audio Commentaries
  • “The Amazing World Of Wallace & Gromit”
  • “Inside The Wrong Trousers”
  • A Close Shave – How They Did It • The Making Of A Matter Of Loaf
    And Death – How They Donut
  • When Wallace Met Harvey
  • Picture Gallery
  • Invention Blueprints
  • 28-Page Booklet
  • Stickers

Description: Wallace and Gromit, Aardman’s most loved and iconic duo have been delighting family audiences around the world. First hitting screens in Nick Park’s Academy Award®-winning ‘Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out’ the pair went on to star in three further specials (Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave and Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf or Death and are internationally celebrated winning over 100 awards at festivals.​

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

