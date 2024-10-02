Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection Features 4K Remasters, Restored Audio, & Collectible Items

Wallace & Gromit- The Complete Cracking Collection 3-Discs + Extras Buy on Amazon

Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection is releasing on Dec. 10, 2024 from Shout! Studios. The 3-disc edition features newly remastered 4k presentations of four films, plus restored audio, and collectible items.

The films presented in 4k UHD on Ultra HD Blu-ray include “A Grand Day Out,” “The Wrong Trousers,” “A Close Shave,” and “A Matter of Loaf and Death!.”

Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection has a list price of $119 US.

Edition Features

NEW Restored Masters in 4K of A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers, A Close

Shave & A Matter of Loaf and Death!

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The

Were-Rabbit Feature Film

Were-Rabbit Feature Film Peter Lord & Nick Park Interview

Audio Commentaries

Audio Commentaries “The Amazing World Of Wallace & Gromit”

“Inside The Wrong Trousers”

A Close Shave – How They Did It • The Making Of A Matter Of Loaf

And Death – How They Donut

And Death – How They Donut When Wallace Met Harvey

Picture Gallery

Invention Blueprints

28-Page Booklet

Stickers

Description: Wallace and Gromit, Aardman’s most loved and iconic duo have been delighting family audiences around the world. First hitting screens in Nick Park’s Academy Award®-winning ‘Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out’ the pair went on to star in three further specials (Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave and Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf or Death and are internationally celebrated winning over 100 awards at festivals.​