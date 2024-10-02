Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection Features 4K Remasters, Restored Audio, & Collectible Items

Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection is releasing on Dec. 10, 2024 from Shout! Studios. The 3-disc edition features newly remastered 4k presentations of four films, plus restored audio, and collectible items.
The films presented in 4k UHD on Ultra HD Blu-ray include “A Grand Day Out,” “The Wrong Trousers,” “A Close Shave,” and “A Matter of Loaf and Death!.”
Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection has a list price of $119 US. Buy on Amazon
Edition Features
- NEW Restored Masters in 4K of A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers, A Close
Shave & A Matter of Loaf and Death!
- NEW Restored Audio!
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The
Were-Rabbit Feature Film
- Peter Lord & Nick Park Interview
Audio Commentaries
- “The Amazing World Of Wallace & Gromit”
- “Inside The Wrong Trousers”
- A Close Shave – How They Did It • The Making Of A Matter Of Loaf
And Death – How They Donut
- When Wallace Met Harvey
- Picture Gallery
- Invention Blueprints
- 28-Page Booklet
- Stickers
Description: Wallace and Gromit, Aardman’s most loved and iconic duo have been delighting family audiences around the world. First hitting screens in Nick Park’s Academy Award®-winning ‘Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out’ the pair went on to star in three further specials (Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave and Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf or Death and are internationally celebrated winning over 100 awards at festivals.