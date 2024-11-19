Mission: Impossible Movies Ranked By Home Theater Experience

Mission: Impossible films (1996 – 2025)

The Mission: Impossible movie franchise is one of the longest running series, starting with the premiere film in 1996 up to the 2023 summer release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The eighth film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is currently slated for release in 2025.

Based on the TV series of the same name that aired on CBS from September 1966 to March 1973 and was revived in 1988 for two seasons on ABC, the Mission: Impossible movies are centered on IMF (Impossible Missions Force) agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) who, in every installation, assembles a crew to take on an “impossible mission” that “should you choose to accept…” promises to be a hell-of-a ride.

But we’re not here to discuss the stories told in the Mission: Impossible movies, but rather to rank the films by home theater experience. It’s been almost 30 years since the first movie hit theaters, and that was a time when VHS tape would be the primary way to watch at home, although DVD followed shortly after. Now, however, each movie has been made available on 4k Blu-ray including single packaged editions, a 6-movie Collection, and even Limited Edition SteelBooks.

Often coinciding with 4k Blu-ray, each Mission: Impossible movie is also available in Digital 4k UHD with HDR, albeit streaming at lower bitrates than what is available from a 4k disc. Regardless, both formats offer a great home theater experience if viewed in the highest quality available to you. Let’s rank each film by image and sound quality, NOT by traditional story quality, which would be an altogether different type of ranking.

#7 Mission: Impossible (1996)

The first movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise delivers such a great story that it’s hard to compare the audio and video presentations to newer films. But, we can say the cinematography by Stephen H. Burum renders well in 4k with HDR, losing some details in the black levels but an overall good dynamic range of color. With great sound mixing and music by Danny Elfman, the movie delivers a decent audio experience at home, albeit limited to 5.1 channels in a Dolby TrueHD mix. There aren’t a ton of ambients in this movie. The impossible infiltration of the CIA computer lab is almost silent, but still remains one of the most memorable in the franchise. However, dialogue is nice and clear in the debut film. The final scene on the train in M:I is fantastic, with the action highlighted by a great 5.1 mix. By the way, the .1 in 5.1 indicates the subwoofer (low frequency) channel that is usually wired separately from the rest of the mix. The addition of a subwoofer really takes an audio setup to proper “home theater” quality in our opinion, regardless of how many front and side channels are available. Read Review

#6 Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

The second Mission: Impossible film was directed by John Woo so you know it’s got plenty of action. But in terms of ranking as a home theater experience, M:I-2 isn’t the best of the franchise, but there are moments. The break into Biocyte’s headquarters to destroy the Chimera virus provides a convicing immersive atmosphere in 5.1 surround sound especially during the shootout. The soundtrack during the climax can get a little overbearing. We’d rather hear sound effects than a continuous hum of metal guitar (as least in terms of immersiveness). As far as image quality, the second film can be compared to the first. There is good dynamic range albeit with some shadow areas that don’t hold a ton of detail. Sharpness is effective even in the slow motion sequences.

#5 Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

M:I:III (a.k.a. “The Rabbit’s Foot”) marks the directorial debut of J. J. Abrams who took the job after both David Fincher and Joe Carnahan left citing creative differences. There are some great action scenes in this movie. It’s definitely one of the most action-packed in the series without much down time. The opening scene with Lyndsay is both naibiting and devastating, marked with high contrast and grainy imagery that varies slightly from the first two films, but is nevertheless part of the movie’s character. The break into the Vatican is another scene that’s one of the most memorable in Mission: Impossible history, and the imagery is exceptionally sharp in 4k. Oh, and how about the “fulcrum” scene? That’s when Hunt launches himself onto a skyscraper. What amazing footage, especially for nighttime! As far as audio, dialogue is clear and effective. Philip Semore Hoffman’s character delivers some lines that might have you shaking in your boots. The scene at the bridge when Davian is intercepted has some incredible low-frequency effects to test your subwoofers (any rattles in your set up will surely show up!).

#4 Mission: Impossible 4 – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Now we’re getting somewhere! The only film in the franchise to offer 7.1 channel Dolby TrueHD (Atmos wasn’t a thing yet back in 2011), ‘Ghost Protocol’ was a blockbuster in theaters with some incredible action sequences that exploit the capability of 7.1 channels in home theater applications. Directed by Brad Bird, the intro scene with agent Hanaway and following scene with Ethan Hunt in jail are some of the franchise’s best. The cinematography by Robert Elswit looks incredible in 4k and HDR. Think about the sandstorm scene and how remarkable it looks in a home theater, especially when Hunt first sees a reflection in the glass paneling of the skyscraper he is scaling. “Blue is glue, red is dead!” As far as the audio, there is a real jump from previous 5.1 mixes in the M:I films. The death of the IMF Secretary (Tom Wilkinson) in the car scene at about 40 minutes will shake your home theater (never ceasing to shock), and the enusing shootout is a quality surround moment.

#3 Mission: Impossible 5 – Rogue Nation (2015)

The first of the Mission: Impossible films to offer Dolby Atmos, ‘Rogue Nation’ does so with some very compelling mixes to fill the audio space with effects from front, side, rear, and above (made possible by object-based Atmos). The scene at the Vienna State Opera has some fun surround sound effects as the team speaks to each other on closed circuits. Rogue Nation’ is also a gorgeous-looking film with HDR expanding color depth to 10 bits on screens that support the BT.2020 spec. The scene in the underwater vault is one of the best in the franchise, showcasing the mastery of cinematographer Robert Elswit. In ‘Rogue Nation,’ we also have the first appearance of Ilsa Faust, and her character is rendered beautifully on film as the mysteriously-dangerous MI6 agent. Oh, and in case you forgot, this is the film where Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) hitches a ride on the outside of a plane! It’s one of the actor’s most daring stunts and renders beautifully in 4k.

#2 Mission: Impossible 6 – Fallout (2018)

The sixth film in the franchise, ‘Fallout,’ stands out not only because of the new characters introduced (Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow and Henry Cavill and August Walker), but because of some really immersive audio sequences such as the interception of the villain Soloman Kane (Sean Harris) and the club scene with The White Widow where low frequency effects drop you right onto the dance floor. The gorgeous cinematography from Rob Hardy (Ex Machina, Annihilation) looks impressive in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR, and the water tunnel scene is a real test of black levels both from the source and output to home theater screens. The scenery on the drive to the medical camp in Kashmir is stunning, and of course the final scene when Hunt pilots a helicopter and fights Agent Walker in the sky, look incredible in 4k resolution. Read Review

1. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (2023)

2023’s ‘Dead Reckoning’ wasn’t received in theaters as well as the movie’s producers would have liked, but damned if the home media crew didn’t do their best to translate the big screen experience to home theater systems. With incredible visuals presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and a dynamic soundtrack that offers immersive qualities in Dolby Atmos, ‘Dead Reckoning’ stands out among its predecessors as the best experience so far at home. The car chase in Rome with Hunt and Grace in the yellow electric Fiat fills the 3-dimensional sound space with a dynamic range of effects. The low-frequency experience during the runaway train scene is reference quality. In terms of visuals, the film is a masterpiece of live shots enhanced with digital effects. The bike jump is an absolutely brilliant piece of filmmaking and stunt work. The climactic train scene (the ending that leads into ‘The Final Reckoning”) is an onslaught of visual energy that is the best in its best on 4k Blu-ray. Read Review

