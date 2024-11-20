Home4k Blu-rayAlfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection Features 6 Movies In 4k Plus...
Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection Features 6 Movies In 4k Plus Limited Edition Book Packaging

Jeff Chabot
Universal’s Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection is a 6-movie 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition that champions physical media. The limited “coffee table” book-style packaging features storyboards, sketches, rare photos, and exclusive artwork by artist Tristan Eaton.

Over 15 hours of bonus features are included such as original documentaries, feature commentaries, interview excerpts, storyboards, production photographs, original theatrical trailers, and more.

The Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection includes iconic Hitchcock films Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Psycho and The Birds all in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Digital Copies.

Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection (Release Date: Nov. 26, 2024) is priced $129.95 (List: $179.99). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Original publish date Oct. 16, 2024. Article updated with price changes and details.

