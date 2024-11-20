Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection Features 6 Movies In 4k Plus Limited Edition Book Packaging

Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection Buy on Amazon

Universal’s Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection is a 6-movie 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition that champions physical media. The limited “coffee table” book-style packaging features storyboards, sketches, rare photos, and exclusive artwork by artist Tristan Eaton.

Over 15 hours of bonus features are included such as original documentaries, feature commentaries, interview excerpts, storyboards, production photographs, original theatrical trailers, and more.

The Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection includes iconic Hitchcock films Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Psycho and The Birds all in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Digital Copies.

Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection (Release Date: Nov. 26, 2024) is priced $129.95 (List: $179.99).

Original publish date Oct. 16, 2024. Article updated with price changes and details.