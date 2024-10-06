Home4k Blu-rayNew Movie & TV Show Releases Oct. 8 On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

New Movie & TV Show Releases Oct. 8 On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
0
A Quiet Place- Day One 4k UHD skew
A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital and our top picks for the week! A Quiet Place: Day One debuts on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, as well as a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. The combo editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution each include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via iTunes or FandangoAtHome.

Arcane- League Of Legends - Season One Limited Edition Steelbook 4k UHD
Arcane: League Of Legends – Season One 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The first season of Netflix Original Series Arcane: League Of Legends arrives on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray in 3-disc and 4-disc Limited Edition SteelBooks plus a standard case 3-disc edition from Shout! Studios.

Las Vegas- The Complete Series Blu-ray
Las Vegas: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

All 109 episodes of NBC’s Las Vegas starring James Caan have been compiled in Las Vegas: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc for the first time. The box set includes loads of extras such as the mini sequel “Rumble in the Montecito,” the historical featurette “Las Vegas: The Big Gamble,” behind the scenes, backstage footage, gag reel, and more.

Friday Night Lights (2004) 4k UHD Blu-ray SteelBook
Friday Night Lights (2004) 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ Friday Night Lights (2004) based on the book by H. G. Bissinger has been remastered in 4k UHD for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate its 20th Anniversary, available in both standard and SteelBook editions with Blu-ray and Digital Copies 

MaXXXine 4k Blu-ray
MaXXXine (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

A24’s MaXXXine arrives in physical media editions from Lionsgate distribution, available in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy, and Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Copy.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice digital poster
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) [Bonus X-Ray Edition] Buy on Amazon

And, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives early in digital formats including 4k UHD and HD. Amazon’s Prime Video features a Bonus X-Ray Edition. See more new releases below on disc and digital with links to purchase on Amazon.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Oct. 8, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.


Previous article
NBC’s Las Vegas: The Complete Series Features 109 Episodes In High Definition On Blu-ray
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Las Vegas- The Complete Series Blu-ray

NBC’s Las Vegas: The Complete Series Features 109 Episodes In High...

HD Report - 0
Joker- Folie à Deux 4k SteelBook open

Joker: Folie à Deux Releasing In 4k On Blu-ray & Digital,...

HD Report - 0
John Wick Titans of Cult 4K Digital Amazon Steelbook open

John Wick Releasing In Limited ‘Titans of Cult’ 4k SteelBook Edition

Jeff Chabot - 0