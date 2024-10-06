New Movie & TV Show Releases Oct. 8 On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital and our top picks for the week! A Quiet Place: Day One debuts on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, as well as a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. The combo editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution each include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via iTunes or FandangoAtHome.
The first season of Netflix Original Series Arcane: League Of Legends arrives on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray in 3-disc and 4-disc Limited Edition SteelBooks plus a standard case 3-disc edition from Shout! Studios.
All 109 episodes of NBC’s Las Vegas starring James Caan have been compiled in Las Vegas: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc for the first time. The box set includes loads of extras such as the mini sequel “Rumble in the Montecito,” the historical featurette “Las Vegas: The Big Gamble,” behind the scenes, backstage footage, gag reel, and more.
Universal Pictures’ Friday Night Lights (2004) based on the book by H. G. Bissinger has been remastered in 4k UHD for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate its 20th Anniversary, available in both standard and SteelBook editions with Blu-ray and Digital Copies
A24’s MaXXXine arrives in physical media editions from Lionsgate distribution, available in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy, and Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Copy.
And, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives early in digital formats including 4k UHD and HD. Amazon’s Prime Video features a Bonus X-Ray Edition. See more new releases below on disc and digital with links to purchase on Amazon.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Oct. 8, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) Paramount NEW
- A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Paramount NEW
- Arcane: League of Legends – Season One SteelBook NEW
- Devil (2010) 2-disc Shout! Studios NEW
- Exhuma (2024) Well Go USA NEW
- Friday Night Lights (2004) 2-disc/Digital Universal NEW
- Friday Night Lights (2004) Limted Edition 4k SteelBook Universal NEW
- Get Out / Us Double Feature 4k SteelBook Universal NEW PRE-ORDER
- I Walked with a Zombie / The Seventh Victim Criterion NEW
- MaXXXine (2024) Lionsgate NEW PRE-ORDER
- Sleepy Hollow (1999) 25th Anniversary SteelBook NEW
Blu-ray
- A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) Paramount NEW
- Arcane: League of Legends – Season One SteelBook NEW
- Arcane: Leave of Legends – Season One NEW
- Devil (2010) 2-disc Shout! Studios NEW
- Exhuma (2024) Well Go USA NEW
- Friday Night Lights (2004) 2-disc/Digital Universal NEW
- Friday Night Lights (2004) Limted Edition 4k SteelBook Universal NEW
- Get Out / Us Double Feature 4k SteelBook Universal NEW
- I Walked with a Zombie / The Seventh Victim Criterion NEW
- Exhuma (2024) Well Go USA NEW
- Kinds of Kindness (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Sony
- MaXXXine (2024) Lionsgate NEW
- Robot Dreams (2023) Decal NEON
- Las Vegas: The Complete Series Universal NEW
