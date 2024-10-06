New Movie & TV Show Releases Oct. 8 On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital and our top picks for the week! A Quiet Place: Day One debuts on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, as well as a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. The combo editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution each include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via iTunes or FandangoAtHome.

Arcane: League Of Legends – Season One 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The first season of Netflix Original Series Arcane: League Of Legends arrives on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray in 3-disc and 4-disc Limited Edition SteelBooks plus a standard case 3-disc edition from Shout! Studios.

Las Vegas: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

All 109 episodes of NBC’s Las Vegas starring James Caan have been compiled in Las Vegas: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc for the first time. The box set includes loads of extras such as the mini sequel “Rumble in the Montecito,” the historical featurette “Las Vegas: The Big Gamble,” behind the scenes, backstage footage, gag reel, and more.

Friday Night Lights (2004) 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ Friday Night Lights (2004) based on the book by H. G. Bissinger has been remastered in 4k UHD for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate its 20th Anniversary, available in both standard and SteelBook editions with Blu-ray and Digital Copies

MaXXXine (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

A24’s MaXXXine arrives in physical media editions from Lionsgate distribution, available in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy, and Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Copy.

And, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives early in digital formats including 4k UHD and HD. Amazon’s Prime Video features a Bonus X-Ray Edition. See more new releases below on disc and digital with links to purchase on Amazon.



