The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 2 – The Book of Carol Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD

By Jeff Chabot
The Walking Dead- Daryl Dixon - Season Two - The Book of Carol poster
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2 – The Book of Carol on Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

AMC’s “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2 – The Book of Carol” will be released on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on December 17, 2024.

The physical media editions of Season 2 will arrive approximately 9 months after Season 1 debuted on Blu-ray (including a SteelBook edition) and DVD in February 2024. A SteelBook edition from RLJ Entertainment has not been confirmed.

On Blu-ray Disc, Episodes of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol” are presented in 1080p at a 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby 5.1 audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Packaging artwork and extras are to be confirmed.

Pre-orders of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2 – The Book of Carol” on Blu-ray Disc are priced $39.99. Buy on Amazon

Season Two of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” premiered on September 29, 2024 with Episode 1 “La Gentillesse des Étrangers.” The second season consists of 6 episodes that will conclude on November 3, 2024.

Description: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol picks up where season one left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.​

