Deal Alert: LG 5.1.3 Channel Sound Bar With Dolby Atmos 57% Off!

LG S80QR 5.1.3ch Sound bar Dolby Atmos
LG S80QR 5.1.3 channel sound bar speaker system Buy on Amazon

Here’s limited-time deal on a 5.1.3 channel soundbar speaker system from LG! The LG S80QR is on sale for only $446.99 from Amazon. That’s a 57% savings off the list price of $1,046!

The LG S80QR features a 4 channel rear speaker system, center up-firing speaker on the main sound bar, and a subwoofer for low bass frequencies. The S80QR supports immersive audio formats Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, works with Airplay2, Spotify HiFi, Alexa, High-Res Audio, Synergy TV, and Meridian upxmixing audio technology.

Jump over to Amazon for more photos and details while the deal lasts!

Product Features

  • Truly Immersive 5.1.3ch Home Cinema Sound With the Center Up-firing speaker, voice clarity and surround effect are further improved. 4ch rear speakers and a subwoofer included.
  • Premium Sound Solutions: Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience. Meridian Audio Technology partnering up to advance sound. High-Res Audio for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.
  • Compatible with Multiple AI Platform: You can easily control your sound bar through Airplay2, Chromecast, Google and Amazon Alexa. Use the platform of your choice.
  • Best Match for LG TVs: LG Sound Bars are engineered to seamlessly enhance LG TV performance and designed to match LG TV. Control the Sound bar with LG TV remote controller and generate high quality sound by LG TV’s sound engine.
  • Music & Gaming: Compatible with major high-res audio streaming services. Listen to Spotify with immersive, true-to-life audio. / Enhanced connectivity with game console. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) delivers images with less ripping and tearing. Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) minimizes processing delays.
  • Add-on accessories: LG WOWCAST Wi-Fi audio dongle that provides simple installation, eliminating the hassle of wired HDMI connections between TV and Sound bar. Compatible with all ARC/eARC enabled TV.
LG S80QR 5.1.3ch Sound bar Dolby Atmos support logos
LG S80QR 5.1.3 channel sound bar speaker system Buy on Amazon
The Best 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Players
