Netflix Series Arcane: League Of Legends Releasing In Limited Edition 4k & HD SteelBooks

Arcane- League Of Legends - Season One Limited Edition Steelbook 4k UHD
Arcane: League Of Legends – Season One 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Arcane: League Of Legends – Season One is releasing October 8th, 2024 on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBooks as well as standard plastic case editions from Shout! Factory.

The physical media editions include all nine episodes of the series that streamed on Netflix in November, 2021, as well as bonus features such as Bridging the Rift: The Making of Arcane, Making Mell, and scene breakdowns.

Bonus Features

  • Bridging the Rift: The Making of Arcane
  • “Making Mel” Featurette
  • “Happy Progress Day!” Scene Breakdown
  • “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” Scene Breakdown
  • Ekko vs. Jinx: Scene Breakdown
  • “The Monster You Created” Scene Breakdown

Arcane: League Of Legends – Season One is priced 54.98 (Blu-ray SteelBook), $44.98 (standard Blu-ray) and $59.98 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook),.

Logline: Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart.

Summary: Arcane: League of Legends is an adult animated steampunk action-adventure television series created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. It was produced by the French animation studio Fortiche under the supervision of Riot Games, and distributed by Netflix.

