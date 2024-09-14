Home4k Blu-rayMaXXXine Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & Max
MaXXXine Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & Max

A24’s MaXXXine premiered in US theaters on July 5, 2024. The movie is the third installment in Ti West’s “X film” series and stars Mia Goth reprising her role as Maxine Minx.

When will MaXXXine be available to view at home on disc, digital, and streaming on Max?

MaXXXine was released first in digital formats including 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on August 2, 2024. The film can be purchased for $24.99 or rented for $19.99 from services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and FandangoAtHome.

In physical media formats, MaXXXine arrives in stores on October 8, 2024, from Lionsgate distribution. The film is available to purchase in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy, and Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Copy. The movie is priced $34.99 (List: $42.99) on 4k Blu-ray and $25.49 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray on Amazon.

On Max, MaXXXine will premiere October 18th for subscribers.

Logline: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Article updated. Original publish date Aug. 28, 2024.

