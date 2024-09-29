New Movies On Disc & Digital: Deadpool & Wolverine, A Nightmare On Elm Street 4k, Imaginary 4k & More!

Here’s what’s new this week on disc and digital! In digital releases, 20th Century Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in streaming formats including 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos just a few weeks before the physical media editions hit stores on Oct. 22 (details). Psychological thriller The Wasp starring Naomie Harrie (Moonlight) and Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) releases for purchase. And, inspiring drama My Penguin Friend starring Jean Reno also premieres in home media this week (see more titles below).
On 4k Blu-ray, Paramount Scares Vol. 2 includes Friday the 13th: Part 2 (1981), Breakdown (1997), World War Z (2013), and Orphan: First Kill (2022) in a Limited Edition box set. A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) is available in 4k for the first time from Warner Bros. in standard and SteelBook editions. The Blob (1988) gets a new 4k edition, this time in SteelBook packaging. And, Imaginary (2024) gets a late 4k Blu-ray release from Lionsgate, but worth the wait as it arrives in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging.
On 2k Blu-ray, several titles hit stores from the Warner Bros. Archive including Bathing Beauty (1944), I Remember Mama (1948), Jonny’s Golden Quest & Jonny Quest vs. The Cyber-Insects [Double Feature), Journey Into Fear (1943), and Top Cat: The Complete Series. I Burn, Witch, Burn (1962) gets an HD release from Kino Lorber. And, As Above, As Below (2014) releases in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios. See more disc and digital titles below with links to purchase on Amazon.
New Movie Releases on Disc & Digital, Oct. 1, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) Theatrical & Uncut Warner Bros. NEW
- A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. NEW
- Imaginary (2024) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate NEW
- Paramount Scares Vol. 2 [Friday the 13th: Part 2 (1981), Breakdown (1997), World War Z (2013), Orphan: First Kill (2022)] NEW
- The Blob (1988) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! NEW
2k Blu-ray
- As Above, As Below (2014) Collector’s Edition NEW
- Bathing Beauty (1944) Warner Archive NEW
- I Burn, Witch, Burn (1962) Kino Lorber NEW
- I Remember Mama (1948) Warner Archive NEW
- Jonny’s Golden Quest / Jonny Quest vs. The Cyber-Insects Warner Archive NEW
- Journey Into Fear (1943) Warner Archive NEW
- Top Cat: The Complete Series Warner Archive NEW
Digital
- Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) NEW
- My Penguin Friend (2024) NEW
- Sebastian (2024) NEW
- Crackcoon (2024) NEW
- Down Below (2024) NEW
- The 4:30 Movie (2024) NEW
- The Curse of the Necklace (2024) NEW
- The Wasp (2024) NEW
