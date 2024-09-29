Home4k Blu-rayNew Movies On Disc & Digital: Deadpool & Wolverine, A Nightmare On...
New Movies On Disc & Digital: Deadpool & Wolverine, A Nightmare On Elm Street 4k, Imaginary 4k & More!

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Deadpool & Wolverine digital poster 600px
Burn Witch Burn 1962 Blu-ray
Journey Into Fear 1943 Warner Archive Blu-ray
Top Cat- The Complete Series Warner Archive Blu-ray
My Penguin Friend digital poster
As Above So Below 2014 Collectors Edition Blu-ray
The Blob 1998 4k Blu-ray SteelBook 2024
Imaginary 2024 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Amazon

Here’s what’s new this week on disc and digital! In digital releases, 20th Century Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in streaming formats including 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos just a few weeks before the physical media editions hit stores on Oct. 22 (details). Psychological thriller The Wasp starring Naomie Harrie (Moonlight) and Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) releases for purchase. And, inspiring drama My Penguin Friend starring Jean Reno also premieres in home media this week (see more titles below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Paramount Scares Vol. 2 includes Friday the 13th: Part 2 (1981), Breakdown (1997), World War Z (2013), and Orphan: First Kill (2022) in a Limited Edition box set. A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) is available in 4k for the first time from Warner Bros. in standard and SteelBook editions. The Blob (1988) gets a new 4k edition, this time in SteelBook packaging. And, Imaginary (2024) gets a late 4k Blu-ray release from Lionsgate, but worth the wait as it arrives in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging.

On 2k Blu-ray, several titles hit stores from the Warner Bros. Archive including Bathing Beauty (1944), I Remember Mama (1948), Jonny’s Golden Quest & Jonny Quest vs. The Cyber-Insects [Double Feature), Journey Into Fear (1943), and Top Cat: The Complete Series. I Burn, Witch, Burn (1962) gets an HD release from Kino Lorber. And, As Above, As Below (2014) releases in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios. See more disc and digital titles below with links to purchase on Amazon.

New Movie Releases on Disc & Digital, Oct. 1, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

Digital

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
Deadpool & Wolverine Release Dates On 4k/HD Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Streaming/Download
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

New Articles

