New Movies On Disc & Digital: Deadpool & Wolverine, A Nightmare On Elm Street 4k, Imaginary 4k & More!

Here’s what’s new this week on disc and digital! In digital releases, 20th Century Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in streaming formats including 4k, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos just a few weeks before the physical media editions hit stores on Oct. 22 (details). Psychological thriller The Wasp starring Naomie Harrie (Moonlight) and Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) releases for purchase. And, inspiring drama My Penguin Friend starring Jean Reno also premieres in home media this week (see more titles below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Paramount Scares Vol. 2 includes Friday the 13th: Part 2 (1981), Breakdown (1997), World War Z (2013), and Orphan: First Kill (2022) in a Limited Edition box set. A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) is available in 4k for the first time from Warner Bros. in standard and SteelBook editions. The Blob (1988) gets a new 4k edition, this time in SteelBook packaging. And, Imaginary (2024) gets a late 4k Blu-ray release from Lionsgate, but worth the wait as it arrives in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging.

On 2k Blu-ray, several titles hit stores from the Warner Bros. Archive including Bathing Beauty (1944), I Remember Mama (1948), Jonny’s Golden Quest & Jonny Quest vs. The Cyber-Insects [Double Feature), Journey Into Fear (1943), and Top Cat: The Complete Series. I Burn, Witch, Burn (1962) gets an HD release from Kino Lorber. And, As Above, As Below (2014) releases in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios. See more disc and digital titles below with links to purchase on Amazon.

New Movie Releases on Disc & Digital, Oct. 1, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

Digital

