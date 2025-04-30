Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR  

Classic Jim Carey movie “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” (1994) has been upgraded to 4k and distributed by Shout! Studios under the Shout Select label.
The new presentations of “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” (on both 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray) were derived from a new 4k transfer from the original 35mm camera negatives.
On 4k Blu-ray the movie presented in 2160p (4k) at a 1:85:1 apsect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound (2.0 Stereo also included).
The 2-disc Collector’s Edition of “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray has a list price of $39.98. Buy on Amazon (Include Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Special Features
DISC ONE (4K UHD):
- NEW 4K Transfer From The 35mm Original Camera Negative
- Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo
- Audio Commentary With Director Tom Shadyac
DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):
- NEW 4K Transfer From The 35mm Original Camera Negative
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo
- Audio Commentary With Director Tom Shadyac
- Theatrical Trailer