Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Is Up For Pre-Order on 4k/Blu-ray, DVD, & Glow-in-the-Dark Steelbook

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - Limited Edition Steelbook open b
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) Limited Edition Glow-in-the-Dark 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice just released in US theaters on September 6, 2024, is now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The physical media formats from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include a Limited Edition Glow-in-the-Dark 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, is presented in 3840 x 2160 resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is included in Dolby Vision and HDR10 formats. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is list priced $34.95 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook), $29.95 (4k Blu-ray), $24.95 (Blu-ray), $19.95 (DVD), and $24.99 (early digital premiere).

Release dates and bonus materials are pending.

Logline: After a family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her teenage daughter, Astrid, accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - poster
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) Buy on Amazon
Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

